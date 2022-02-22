IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the LSG squad that might be exposed

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) weren't afraid to splash the cash in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they snapped up big names like Avesh Khan, Jason Holder and Quinton de Kock for sizeable sums.

However, LSG are a new outfit and need some time to acclimatize to the harsh demands of the IPL. Although they have a decent playing XI that can compete for a playoff spot, they understandably have a few concerns ahead of their maiden IPL season.

LSG's squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

Here are three glaring issues with the LSG squad for IPL 2022 that might be exposed down the line.

#3 LSG have only 21 players in their squad for IPL 2022

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the world, cricket teams have been severely affected by positive tests. The IPL has been through its fair share of trials and tribulations, while this year's Big Bash League season was nothing short of comical due to player replacements and last-ditch measures.

Most IPL teams accounted for the same, as explained by the auction-attending management. However, LSG opted to sign only 21 players (7 overseas), the least number of all IPL 2022 franchises. Injuries and positive tests could derail LSG's campaign, especially if the Indian bio-bubble is breached as it was in the previous IPL edition.

LSG might also be without viable alternatives in all departments if certain players struggle with loss of form. The management should've been more economical in the auction and at least gotten close to filling the maximum squad size of 25.

#2 LSG's backups aren't IPL-tested

2017 HERO Caribbean Premier League - St Lucia Stars v Jamaica Tallawahs

LSG have a decent playing XI that boasts of several matchwinners and all-rounders. However, their backups are far from reliable.

Kyle Mayers' T20 batting has often come under question, and the West Indian southpaw - for some reason - was bought alongside a distinctly similar player in Evin Lewis. Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma and Mayank Yadav have never played in the IPL, while Manan Vohra has returned only 97 runs at an average of 12.12 in the eight matches he has played over the last four editions.

Shahbaz Nadeem and Ankit Rajpoot have a decent amount of IPL experience and are consistent domestic performers too, but the duo are arguably past their prime and might not be able to contribute regularly for LSG.

#1 LSG don't have many specialist top-order batters

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Apart from KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who have opened the batting in the IPL over the last few years, LSG have barely any specialist top-order batters. Vohra doesn't fit into the playing XI, as a result of which the franchise might have to play a few players higher than where they'd ideally like to bat.

Manish Pandey batted at No. 3 and occasionally even opened for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he should be able to adjust to the role quite easily. But from No. 4 onwards, LSG have only all-rounders to pick from - Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Krishnappa Gowtham.

All five players are capable batters but they've been used in a different role in T20 cricket of late. Whether they can adjust to their new surroundings and churn out a few well-constructed innings remains to be seen.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who is a better choice to bat at No. 4 for LSG? Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya 37 votes so far