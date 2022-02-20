IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the PBKS squad that might be exposed

Despite a decent 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) aren't among the favorites for the title.

The team's sketchy history in the IPL is the biggest reason behind the same, with them having failed to deliver even while having a strong roster. With only one IPL final appearance to show for since 2008, expectations are low from PBKS this year, although they have assembled a competitive squad.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Here are three glaring issues with the PBKS squad for IPL 2022 that might be exposed down the line.

#3 PBKS are one top-order batter short

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan are likely to open the batting for PBKS, with Jonny Bairstow playing somewhere in the top four.

While they have most bases covered in the batting department, they're probably one quality top-order batter short. Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are ideally used in the middle order, with hitters like Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan and Harpreet Brar following them.

PBKS could trust young Raj Bawa to bat at No. 4, but the U19 World Cup star might not be ready for the demands of the IPL. Others, like Prabhsimran Singh, are used to opening the batting, and the team doesn't have a specialist middle-order batter.

PBKS will need to ensure that they don't push Shahrukh and Livingstone into unfamiliar roles that don't get the best out of them.

#2 PBKS' bench isn't the strongest

BBL - Hurricanes v Thunder

While PBKS' playing XI is among the best in IPL 2022, their backups aren't as reliable. In fact, with several lesser-known names and questionable T20 picks, they might have one of the weakest benches this year.

Overseas professionals like Nathan Ellis and Odean Smith don't have impressive T20 economy rates, while others like Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Benny Howell don't have any IPL experience. Even in the domestic department, PBKS have barely any players who have proven themselves either in the IPL or in other T20 leagues.

An injury or two to PBKS' ideal playing XI could spell doom for the franchise, especially since they have picked players for very specific roles.

#1 PBKS' pace department is a bit thin

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

On paper, an attack consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Odean Smith looks decent. But considering recent form and statistics, PBKS might be a bit thin in the pace department.

Rabada has been expensive in the last two IPL seasons and has also gone for a few runs at the international level. Arshdeep, while an exciting talent, is still only 23 years old and hasn't played international cricket yet. Smith is neither a reliable powerplay option nor a death-overs specialist, while Rishi Dhawan and Raj Bawa don't exactly inspire confidence either.

Benny Howell was expensive in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League, while Nathan Ellis leaked runs for PBKS in IPL 2021. Other domestic backups, including Ishan Porel and Vaibhav Arora, are not experienced names either.

Rabada and Arshdeep might have to bear the weight of the PBKS pace attack in IPL 2022, and they aren't guaranteed to deliver at the level expected of them.

