3 Indian players CSK would have retained for IPL 2022 if not for mega auction rules

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who won their fourth IPL title in 2021, have a champion squad. However, because of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, CSK are unlikely to have the same team for next season.

According to the mega auction rules, teams can only retain a maximum of four players from their current squad. They can either keep two Indians and two foreigners or three Indians and one foreigner.

CSK have reportedly made up their minds to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad as their three Indian players. They are yet to finalize the overseas name.

The decision to retain the aforementioned Indian trio seems correct. Dhoni is the captain, Jadeja is the best all-rounder in India while Gaikwad won the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. However, CSK would have retained the following three Indian players as well if not for the mega auction rules.

#1 Shardul Thakur - Most successful CSK bowler in IPL 2021

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has improved a lot in the last four years. He joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and won two trophies with them in four seasons.

Thakur scalped the highest wickets (21) among CSK bowlers in IPL 2021. His best figures were 3/28, with his bowling strike rate being 17.10.

Most importantly, Thakur provided breakthroughs to CSK when the team needed wickets. So there is no reason why CSK would not have thought of retaining him for the upcoming seasons.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is another bowler who played a huge role in CSK's success

Deepak Chahar has become an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings team over the last four seasons. The right-arm pacer played 58 matches, picking up 58 wickets for the Yellow Army.

Captain MS Dhoni used him well in the powerplay overs. Chahar not only kept a check on the run flow but also scalped wickets in the early phase of the innings. He bagged 14 wickets in IPL 2021, including a couple of four-wicket hauls.

If CSK had permission to retain more Indian players, Deepak Chahar's name would have certainly been in the discussions.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa joined Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2021 trade window. The veteran Indian batter warmed the benches for many matches. He finally received a chance to play when Suresh Raina picked up an injury.

Uthappa performed exceptionally well for CSK and helped them become IPL 2021 champions. He scored a match-winning 44-ball 63 in the Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals.

The right-handed batter continued his fine form in the IPL 2021 and played a knock of 31 runs at a strike rate of 206.67. His innings helped CSK post a 190+ total on the board.

Unfortunately, CSK will likely let go of Robin Uthappa after just one season. It will be interesting to see if the Super Kings buy him back at IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee