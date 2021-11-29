IPL Auction 2022: 3 pace bowlers new franchises can target

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction is likely to take place in January. Unlike recent years, there will be a mega auction in 2022, which means a majority of players from the franchises will go under the hammer again.

The IPL organizers have allowed teams to retain a certain number of players. The eight existing franchises can keep four players - two Indian and two overseas or three Indian and one overseas. The window for current franchises to retain cricketers will end on Tuesday, November 30.

From December 1 to December 25, the two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will get a chance to pick three players before the mega auction. The new franchises can pick two Indian players and one overseas cricketer.

IPL Auction 2022: Will Ahmedabad or Lucknow go for these pacers?

While the retention list of franchises for IPL 2022 has not yet been made official, a number of media reports have revealed details of players likely to be retained by each side. Keeping that in mind, we look at three pacers who are unlikely to be retained and could be targeted by either Ahmedabad or Lucknow.

#1 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel had a breakthrough season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021. In 15 matches, he claimed 32 wickets at a strike rate of 10.56 and an average of 14.34. His slower balls and variations at the death were unplayable in some matches.

The 31-year-old created history by becoming the first player to claim a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians (MI), IPL’s most successful franchise, in the first half in India. He claimed a hat-trick against the same team during the UAE leg of IPL 2021. With some luck, he could have even surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s record for most wickets in a single IPL season - 32.

Harshal had his down phases as well in IPL 2021. He was clattered for five sixes in an over by Ravindra Jadeja in a clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he displayed immense composure to lift himself and ended up making a massive impact in the tournament.

The pacer’s impressive showing led to his India debut during the home T20I series against New Zealand earlier in the month. He picked up the Player of the Match award on his debut! However, despite his wonderful performances, Harshal is unlikely to be retained by RCB.

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal are the names doing the rounds as far as RCB’s retention list is concerned. Ahmedabad and Lucknow won’t be complaining though.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Until a couple of seasons back, Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was considered a weak link in the T20 teams he played for. It was said that his Test-match lengths were too predictable for the shortest format. Hence, he wasn’t a favorite with either the national team or franchises when it came to T20 cricket.

In fact, having made his T20 debut back in 2009, Hazlewood has only played a total of 64 matches so far. The numbers are even fewer for Australia - 24 games in which he has claimed 32 scalps at a strike rate of 17. However, over the last year or so, the 30-year-old has worked hard on his T20 skills and has been a transformed bowler.

Hazlewood played a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2021 triumph. In nine matches, he claimed 11 wickets at a strike rate of 19.09. His economy rate of 8.37 was on the higher side, but he provided crucial breakthroughs for the team. Hazlewood was one of the bowling heroes for CSK against the Kolkata Knight Roders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 final with figures of 2 for 29.

The pace bowler carried on the momentum while turning out for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021. Hazlewood was among the wickets throughout but reserved his best for the final, sinking the Kiwis with figures of 3 for 16. Despite his exploits, CSK are unlikely to retain Hazlewood for IPL 2022. The four slots are likely to go to MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali/ Sam Curran.

#3 Lockie Ferguson

The Kiwi speedster has had his battles with injury. But when fit, Lockie Ferguson provides the X-factor with his extra pace, which comes in very handy in the T20 format. Owing to injury and fitness issues, Ferguson only featured in eight matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. But whenever available, he made a positive impact more often than not.

The 30-year-old fast bowler ended his IPL 2021 journey with 13 scalps in eight matches at a strike rate of 13.84. He had a horror final match, conceding 56 runs in his four overs as he clearly looked rusty. Even in the T20 World Cup, he had to be replaced by Adam Milne due to further injury woes.

While Ferguson had his moments in IPL 2021, there weren’t enough for KKR to think about retaining him. According to reports, Venkatesh Iyer, mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine and one between Shubman Gill and Andre Russell are likely to be retained by the Kolkata franchise.

Although his fitness is a concern, given what he brings to the table as an out-and-out fast bowler, Ferguson is an option worth exploring for the two new franchises.

