IPL auction 2022: 3 players Rajasthan Royals must retain

The Rajasthan Royals will be one of the teams looking to have a productive IPL Auction 2022. However, their biggest challenge will be deciding who they retain as the team looks to have a major overhaul ahead of next season.

The rumor mill currently suggests that Sanju Samson might part ways with the franchise ahead of the IPL Auction 2022 and don the Chennai Super Kings colors. There is little to believe that this might be true unless there are official statements from either the team or the player.

Ahead of next year's mega event, we look at 3 options RR can look at to form their core team.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson rightfully deserves another run as skipper of the side despite the team finishing seventh in the IPL 2021. It would be rather unfair to see the young Kerala wicketkeeper batter be pushed into the IPL Auction 2022 to find a new home.

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has seen him enjoy a rich run as he has stacked up 227 runs in the last six matches at an average of 114.

#2 Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya has been a promising prospect for the Rajasthan Royals. The young left-arm seamer ended with 14 wickets in his maiden IPL season at an average of 30.42 and an economy rate of 8.19.

With the right grooming and the skills that he can build, RR can make Sakariya an integral part of their bowling unit.

#1 Ben Stokes

The all-rounder has signed up and said he's ready for the Ashes in December. Hence, there is hope that Stokes will also be available to play the entire season of the marquee tournament.

Stokes has had quite an IPL journey thus far. The all-rounder has scored 920 runs from 430 matches so far, at an average of 25.55 and a strike rate of 134.50. He's notched up two fifties and two hundreds apiece.

The Durham man will be one of the players the fans will hope will not be part of the IPL Auction 2022.

