3 Players who were retained before 2011 Mega Auction and have been retained ahead of IPL Auction 2022 as well

The IPL Auction 2022 will be the biggest auction in the competition's history since 2011. In the 14-year history of the Indian Premier League, only once has there been an auction featuring 10 teams. That auction took place in 2011, when Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India joined the league.

Kochi exited before the 2012 season, and two years later, the Pune franchise got disbanded as well. The IPL was again an eight-team tournament from 2014 onwards. For the first time since 2013, fans will witness more than eight franchises competing for the championship in 2022.

Like 2011, the BCCI asked the eight existing teams to announce their retained players list ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The list is out, and there are only three common players on the 2011 and 2022 retention lists. In this listicle, we will take a look at those three names.

#1 Virat Kohli - Retained by RCB ahead of IPL Auction 2011 and 2022

Virat Kohli was the only player retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team ahead of IPL Auction 2011. The Bangalore-based franchise retained him for $1.8 million (approximately ₹8.28 crore) for the 2011 season.

Kohli has been the cornerstone of the Royal Challengers team. Many players have come and gone, but Kohli has been the constant at RCB. He has not only been present but has also scored heaps of runs for the team and helped them win many matches.

The right-handed batter has captained the RCB for years, but ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, he has clarified that he will not lead the team in the upcoming seasons. RCB have retained Kohli for ₹15 crore ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#2 MS Dhoni - Retained by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2011 and 2022

Both MS Dhoni (L) & Virat Kohli have been retained by their franchises ahead of IPL Auction 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is the only other Indian who was retained in 2011 and has been retained in 2022 as well. Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings were the defending champions of the IPL heading into the 2011 auction just as they are now ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

Like Virat Kohli, who has been a mainstay at RCB, Dhoni has been the face of CSK. The wicket-keeper batter has retired from international cricket, but will continue playing in the IPL next year as well.

CSK retained Dhoni for $1.8 million (approximately ₹8.28 crore) in 2011, but now the number has gone up to ₹12 crore.

#3 Kieron Pollard - Retained by MI ahead of IPL Auction 2011 and 2022

Kieron Pollard is the only common overseas player on the 2011 and 2022 IPL retention lists. Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2010. His impressive performance in his debut season helped him receive a contract worth $900,000 (approximately ₹4.14 crore) for the 2011 season.

Pollard has been very consistent for the Mumbai Indians over the years. He has won five championships with the team in the last decade and has even captained the side. As a result, MI have retained the Caribbean star for ₹6 crore ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

