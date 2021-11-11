IPL Auction 2022: 3 players SRH must retain

Performances like SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had in IPL 2021 can tempt even the best of the teams to push the reset button, not least when there's a mega-auction to attend. But considering the arrival of two new teams, and the lack of a Right to Match (RTM) option, SRH can ill afford to risk losing their best players.

Below, we look at the three players who have not only performed well for SRH in the past, but can also form their core in the coming years. It's to be noted here that all teams are allowed to retain no more than four players with a maximum of two overseas. The two new franchises can sign three players before the auction.

#1 Rashid Khan should be the first name in SRH's retention list

Rashid went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete his 400 wickets in T20 cricket. Earlier in the tournament, he became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is in terms of fewer number innings (53). Another landmark 🚩 for @rashidkhan_19 Rashid went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete his 400 wickets in T20 cricket. Earlier in the tournament, he became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is in terms of fewer number innings (53). Another landmark 🚩 for @rashidkhan_19 Rashid went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete his 400 wickets in T20 cricket. Earlier in the tournament, he became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is in terms of fewer number innings (53). https://t.co/v0qni4AEBh

Regardless of the inexplicable events that went on behind the scenes at the SRH camp in IPL 2021, the franchise are unlikely to make a mistake as big as freeing Rashid Khan for the mega auction. Not only is the leg-spinner their second-highest wicket-taker ever, but he's also the face of the franchise in many ways.

Along with David Warner, who SRH are unlikely to retain, Rashid Khan has been the most consistent performer for the Orange Army since his debut in 2017. Unlike all other leg-spinners and bowlers in general, Rashid is yet to have an off-season in the IPL. He has taken at least 17 wickets in a season over the last five years.

With age and a mostly injury-free body on his side, the 23-year-old has all the ingredients to be for SRH, what Rohit Sharma is for Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH can even look at him as a vice-captaincy candidate and start to groom him to lead the franchise in the future.

#2 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has been at the center of whatever has gone right - and wrong - with SRH in the last couple of years. After Warner, he is their most successful captain. He took them to the IPL 2018 final in Warner's absence and is also their third-highest run-getter with over 1800 runs from just 63 matches.

Retaining him as skipper for at least this cycle will bring a sense of stability to a mostly unsettled camp. It will also give arguably the best international captain of the modern era another chance to bring his Midas touch to the IPL. Not to mention his ability to bring out the best in any batting lineup by working it around him.

Allowing Williamson to build a team from scratch, on his terms, should be the way to go for SRH owners.

#3 T. Natarajan

Natarajan @Natarajan_91 Thank you to the fans for all your support.Injuries and CoVID kept me away from the field for most of the season, but the love and wishes of the FANS pushed me throughout this difficult period. Results may not have gone our way, but fans are always top of the table! #OrangeArmy Thank you to the fans for all your support.Injuries and CoVID kept me away from the field for most of the season, but the love and wishes of the FANS pushed me throughout this difficult period. Results may not have gone our way, but fans are always top of the table!#OrangeArmy https://t.co/OO03c3MBL8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness concerns and a massive dip in form make his retention for another IPL season highly unlikely. And in the absence of any other exciting Indian batting or bowling prospect (Umran Malik is still untested), SRH must not look beyond left-arm pacer T Natarajan for their third retention punt.

Natarajan has had his share of injuries in the recent past as well. But unlike Kumar, his career is likely to go on an upward trajectory from hereon, at least in the T20s. In 24 IPL matches, Natarajan has 20 wickets and an economy rate of 8.24, which is brilliant for a bowler who delivers both in the powerplay and death overs.

As soon as Natarjan's injury woes end, he's likely to be India's first choice to fill the left-arm pacer spot. With his experience in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and domestic cricket, Natarajan could be SRH's designated tough-overs bowler and the leader of the bowling attack - an asset that every team yearn for.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

