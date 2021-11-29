3 reasons why Rajasthan Royals should retain Jofra Archer before IPL Auction 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will announce their IPL 2022 retention list tomorrow, where fans will know Jofra Archer's fate. The England all-rounder did not play a single match for the Rajasthan Royals in the previous IPL season.

Jofra Archer missed both phases of IPL 2021 because of injury. The Rajasthan Royals struggled in the absence of the right-arm pacer. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris could not support the squad's Indian fast bowlers like Archer did in previous seasons.

Rajasthan Royals can retain Jofra Archer ahead of IPL 2022 Auction if they wish to. The existing eight franchises can retain a maximum of two foreign players each. Jos Buttler is certain to be RR's first overseas pick.

As per reports, Archer is in contention to receive another contract from the Jaipur-based franchise. But he is in a race with his England teammates Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone.

On that note, here are three reasons why the Rajasthan Royals should retain Jofra Archer ahead of other overseas players.

#1 Jofra Archer was IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player

Jofra Archer showcased his big-hitting skills in IPL 2020

Jofra Archer played his last IPL season in 2020. Although the Rajasthan Royals finished last, Archer emerged as the Player of the Tournament.

The England all-rounder picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 6.56 and a bowling strike rate of 16.7. His best bowling figures that season were 3/19.

Speaking of his performances with the bat, Jofra scored 113 runs in 10 innings at an incredible strike rate of 179.37. His IPL 2020 numbers highlight his excellence in T20 cricket. It would be a huge mistake from RR's team management if they release Archer.

#2 Jofra Archer's performance for Rajasthan Royals has been better than that of Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone

Jofra Archer has played three IPL seasons for the Rajasthan Royals. In 35 matches, the England all-rounder has picked up 46 wickets and scored 195 runs. His economy rate has been 7.13, while his batting strike rate has been 157.26.

Archer's statistics for the Rajasthan Royals are much better than those of his teammates Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. Stokes has scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 130.45 in 31 matches for RR. He took 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.42 in those 31 matches.

Meanwhile, Livingstone has represented the Royals in only nine matches. He has aggregated 112 runs at an average of 14. So Rajasthan should retain Jofra Archer.

#3 If Jofra Archer returns to auction pool, RR will find it tough to buy him back

10 teams, including Rajasthan Royals, will participate in IPL Auction 2022. If RR retain Jofra Archer ahead of IPL Auction 2022, they will have to pay him a salary between ₹7 and ₹12 crore.

When Jofra entered IPL Mega Auction 2018, he had not played a single IPL game. Still, his auction price was ₹7.20 crore. Now that he has performed well in the IPL and also won the MVP award, the Englishman is likely to earn a contract worth around ₹12 crore.

With no RTM card available, RR will have to break the bank to sign Jofra again. Thus, to avoid that situation they should retain Archer's services.

