3 teams that will target Adam Zampa at the IPL 2022 auction

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is one of the 49 players registered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The New South Wales bowler, who has a base price of INR 2 Cr., made his first appearance in the cash-rich league in 2016 when he was signed by the Rising Pune Super Giants.

In 2020, Zampa joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 14 IPL matches, the 29-year old has taken 21 wickets at an average of over 17 and an economy rate of under 8.

The Australian leggie also played a key role in Australia's recent success at the T20 World Cup. Zampa ended the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker, with 13 wickets to his name.

Showing impeccable control in his line and length in recent times, Zampa has indeed been in great form. With skilled leg-spinners becoming an integral part of a team in T20s, Adam Zampa could be one of the big earners in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that could sign Adam Zampa at the upcoming IPL auction.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals have struggled to find top-quality spinners in their ranks for a few seasons now. The franchise has usually depended on Rahul Tewatia to deliver four overs for the side in the last two seasons.

While Tewatia had his moments and proved to be a handy all-rounder with bat and ball, Shreyas Gopal and Mayank Markande were other spin options that showed some promise but eventually failed to deliver.

Rajasthan Royals opted to retain three of their top-order batters in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. However, they will need some reinforcements in the bowling department, and Adam Zampa could be the ideal pick for Rajasthan to build their bowling unit around.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Over the years, spin has been the go-to weapon in limited overs cricket for MS Dhoni. The Indian wicket-keeper captain usually operates with his spinners to squeeze the opposition.

Imran Tahir has been one of the key operators for the Chennai Super Kings in recent years. The Proteas bowler played 27 matches for the five-time champions, bagging 35 wickets at an average of around 20 and an economy rate of a tad over 7.

While Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are also capable spin options, CSK still need some wicket-taking spinners in their ranks. There is none better in the market than Australia's ace leg-spinner at the moment.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Australia spin whizz claimed the best bowling figures at the Adam Zampa’s star shone brightest for AustraliaThe Australia spin whizz claimed the best bowling figures at the #T20WorldCup Adam Zampa’s star shone brightest for Australia ⭐The Australia spin whizz claimed the best bowling figures at the #T20WorldCup 💪 https://t.co/e9wrIsMkCi

Perhaps some of the most unexpected news in the build-up to the IPL auction was Hyderabad deciding not to retain their star bowler, Rashid Khan.

With 93 wickets in 75 matches at an economy rate of 6.33 (the best economy rate in the IPL), it's not going to be a straightforward task for Sunrisers Hyderabad to replace Rashid Khan. However, they could turn towards Adam Zampa as the Afghan's most capable replacement.

