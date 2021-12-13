IPL Auction 2022: 3 teams that will target Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is one of the IPL's veteran players and will find a new home when his name pops up on the IPL Auction 2022 list. The Tamil Nadu player has played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the defunct Gujarat Lions (GL), and most recently the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The wicketkeeper-batter has stacked up 4046 from 213 matches at an average of 25.77 and at a strike rate of 129.72. He has 19 half-centuries to his credit and a high score of 97 to show for.

With a decorated IPL career, the 36-year-old will be one of the most sought-after players at the auction. On that note, we take a look at the three teams that may target Dinesh Karthik at IPL Auction 2022.

#1 SRH might bag Dinesh Karthik in IPL Auction 2022

One of the teams that will look for a specialist keeper and also an inspirational voice in the dressing room will be Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Since Wriddhiman Saha has been released into the IPL Auction 2022, the think-tank will look to rope in a batter of Karthik's caliber.

With Abdul Samad already retained as their finisher, Karthik could be suited for a middle order role with his ability to play the anchor or aggressor for Hyderabad.

#2 Ahmedabad/Lucknow

One of the new franchises will surely make a beeline to bag Karthik at the IPL Auction 2022 and for the same reason as we stated for Hyderabad. The side may even consider handing him the reins, although his record wasn't up to the mark when he was leading KKR.

However, Karthik's experience will be one of the reasons why one of the new franchises might target the wicketkeeper-batter.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals lacked a senior figure in IPL 2021. Karthik might just be the perfect fit for a side that will go through a full-tilt makeover after a dismal edition this year if they acquire him at the IPL Auction 2022.

With Sanju Samson taking over the gloveman duties, the Royals could benefit from Karthik's experience on the field as they look to win their second IPL title.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee