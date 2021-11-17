IPL Auction 2022: 4 players retained by MI before IPL 2011 Mega Auction - Where are they now?

With the IPL 2022 Auction a few months away, fans are already excited to witness what is expected to be one of the biggest events in the history of the league. For the first time since 2011, there will be 10 franchises in the auction room, competing against each other to sign the players.

The only other 10-team auction in IPL history took place back in 2011. Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors were the new entrants then, while Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the new teams for IPL 2022.

Incidentally, the Chennai Super Kings were the defending champions heading into IPL mega auction 2011, as they are now.

The existing eight teams will reportedly be able to retain a maximum of four players before IPL mega auction 2022. In 2011 also, the BCCI allowed the teams to keep a maximum of four cricketers from their previous squads.

Mumbai Indians retained four players, and in this article we will look at those four names and where they are now.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was the highest-paid retained player in the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL 2011 mega auction. The Mumbai-based franchise retained the Little Master for $1.8 million.

Tendulkar won the Orange Cap in 2010 and was also the Player of the Tournament that year. He led the Mumbai Indians to their first-ever IPL Final. So it was no surprise to see him being retained as the top player.

Sachin has now retired from all formats of cricket. He has continued his association with the Mumbai Indians, albeit as a backroom staff member. Tendulkar also plays for India Legends in Road Safety World Series.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was the second name present on the Mumbai Indians' retained players' list ahead of IPL mega auction 2011. Singh was a consistent performer for the franchise.

Apart from contributing in the bowling department, Harbhajan also played some handy knocks with the willow. The off-spinner continued to play for the Mumbai Indians until 2017.

Singh is still active in cricket. He reached the IPL 2021 Final as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. Off the field, he works as a commentator and a cricket expert.

#3 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has captained Mumbai Indians on a few occasions

Kieron Pollard was the first overseas player retained by the Mumbai Indians in 2011 and received a salary of $900,000 that year.

Pollard is still part of the Mumbai Indians team and is likely to be retained ahead of IPL mega auction 2022. The Caribbean star is currently the captain of the West Indies T20I team.

#4 Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga played his last IPL season for the Mumbai Indians in 2019

Another overseas player retained by the Mumbai Indians team ahead of the IPL 2011 mega auction was Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. The right-arm pacer played a huge role in Mumbai's IPL success.

Malinga retired from all formats of cricket earlier this year. It will be interesting to see what the former Mumbai Indians star does next.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee