4 players whose salaries have reduced ahead of IPL Auction 2022

The IPL Auction 2022 will be held in a few weeks. All eight existing franchises declared their lists of players retained and released ahead of IPL Auction 2022 yesterday evening.

Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest names in the cricketing world received new contracts from their IPL franchises. However, some match-winners shockingly lost their places in the squads. A few uncapped players also grabbed the headlines after being retained by their teams.

While most players have received a hike in their salaries, a total of four cricketers have accepted a reduced salary ahead of IPL Auction 2022. In this listicle, we will look at those four names.

#1 MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings

Sportskeeda India



What a gesture 🙇



📸 IPL



Mahendra Singh Dhoni has kept Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him and has decided to play for Chennai Super Kings with a pay cut

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has accepted a pay cut of ₹3 crore ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The wicket-keeper batter kept all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on the number one spot and settled for the second position in the list of CSK's IPL retention.

Jadeja will take ₹16 crore home for his services, whereas Dhoni will earn ₹12 crore. In IPL 2021, Dhoni's salary was ₹15 crore.

Before the Chennai Super Kings announced their list of retained players, a report had emerged claiming that MS Dhoni requested the franchise not to retain him as their first-choice pick. The report has been proven correct as Dhoni is below Jadeja on the list.

#2 Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sportskeeda India



A complete team man 🙇



📸 IPL



Virat Kohli has agreed to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 15 Crores with a pay cut of 2 crores.

Virat Kohli has accepted a pay cut of ₹2 crore before IPL Auction 2022. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper made ₹17 crore in the last four IPL seasons.

However, RCB have retained him for ₹15 crore for the upcoming season. Kohli has been the best player for the Bangalore-based franchise in IPL's history. However, the team is yet to win its first championship. The extra budget will now allow Bangalore to form an even stronger squad and start IPL 2022 as favorites.

#3 Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell will continue playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's salary has reduced by ₹3.25 crore before IPL Auction 2022. Despite his incredible performance in IPL 2021, Maxwell's salary has reduced.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for ₹14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction. They have retained him for ₹11 crore ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#4 Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine's salary has reduced significantly before IPL Auction 2022

Like 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders have retained their Caribbean duo of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan ahead of IPL Auction 2022. However, their salaries are different this time around.

While Russell's salary has gone up from ₹8.5 crore to ₹12 crore, his teammate Narine will not even earn half of his previous IPL salary. KKR paid Narine ₹12.5 crore for his services in IPL 2021, but before IPL Auction 2022, the all-rounder's salary has come down to ₹6 crore.

Narine is the only player from KKR's list whose salary has reduced ahead of the mega auction.

Edited by Parimal