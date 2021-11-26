5 overseas stars who could be on the wish list of the two new teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction 2022 is a trending topic in cricketing circles across the world. Players and fans are looking forward to the upcoming mega auction which promises to be the biggest IPL auction ever.

The BCCI has reportedly introduced new rules ahead of the 2022 IPL auction. For the first time, the two new teams will have permission to draft three players each before a mega auction. Ahmedabad and Lucknow, who will make their IPL debuts in 2022. They can sign a maximum of two Indians and one foreigner ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

According to reports, the Lucknow franchise has already agreed to a deal with KL Rahul. The Ahmedabad franchise will reportedly approach Pandya brothers. There has been no major update on overseas players as of now.

The deadline for the two new teams to announce their first three players is still a month away. In this listicle today, we will look at the five overseas names who could be present on the wishlist of the two new teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is currently part of the Rajasthan Royals squad, but the Jaipur-based franchise does not seem interested in retaining the England all-rounder. Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone are ahead of Stokes in the race to be retained.

If Stokes loses his spot in the Rajasthan Royals, the two new teams, especially Lucknow, can target him. Stokes made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 and was the tournament's MVP that year.

The team owners of Pune and Lucknow are the same, which is why Stokes could head to Lucknow.

#2 David Warner

David Warner has confirmed his release from Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL Auction 2022

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Man of the Tournament, David Warner, has confirmed that he will leave Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

Warner struggled to get going in the IPL in 2021 but returned to form in the T20 World Cup. Ahmedabad and Lucknow can rope the southpaw in ahead of the IPL Auction 2022 because he is a three-time Orange Cap winner and a former IPL-winning captain.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has reportedly been released ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Delhi Capitals have reportedly picked Anrich Nortje over his compatriot Kagiso Rabada in their retained players' list ahead of IPL Auction 2022. Rabada was not at his best in IPL 2021 but he won the Purple Cap in 2020.

Rabada is an excellent pace-bowling option for both Ahmedabad and Lucknow. It should not be a surprise if his name is present on their wishlist.

#4 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is unlikely to be retained by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022

The Chennai Super Kings have reportedly decided to retain one overseas player before the IPL Auction 2022. England all-rounders Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are the top two contenders for that spot.

Surprisingly, IPL 2021's most successful overseas batter Faf du Plessis is unlikely to be retained. Given how consistent du Plessis has been in the IPL, the two new teams could draft him into their squad.

#5 Trent Boult

Trent Boult is certain to be released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. The left-arm pacer played a huge role in MI's IPL 2020 championship victory.

Boult was immensely successful in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 as well. He is a fantastic T20 player and one of the two new teams could acquire his services ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy