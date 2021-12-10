5 players who might not fetch the same value at IPL Auction 2022 as they did previously

IPL Auction 2022 will be the fourth mega auction in the history of the Indian Premier League. The previous three mega auctions took place in 2011, 2014 and 2018. The rules for the mega auction are different as compared to the mini auctions.

First and foremost, the teams can retain only a maximum of three to five players before a mega auction. There is no maximum limit for retentions ahead of a mini auction.

Generally, teams tend to overspend in a mini-auction because they have a lot of funds but most of the top-quality players do not make it to the auction pool. The reverse is the case in a mega-auction, where there are many big names available but the franchises have to use their funds wisely.

A mini-auction preceded the IPL 2021 season, and quite a few surprising names ended up with big contracts. However, not all of them could justify their price tags in the tournament. As a result, the following five players are likely to see a drop in their salaries at the IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Jhye Richardson - ₹14 crore salary in IPL 2021

Jhye Richardson played only three matches in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Australian pace bowler Jhye Richardson earned a contract worth ₹14 crore from the Punjab Kings at IPL Auction 2021. The right-arm pacer had never played in the IPL, but the Kings broke the bank to sign him.

Richardson failed to make a big impact in his first IPL season. He played only three matches, where he picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.64.

#2 Riley Meredith - ₹8 crore salary in IPL 2021

Riley Meredith played five matches for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Riley Meredith had not played a single match for Australia when the Punjab Kings signed him for a whopping ₹8 crore at the IPL Auction 2021. Meredith made five appearances for the Kings in his maiden IPL season but could not justify his price tag.

The Aussie pacer scalped four wickets in five games at an economy rate of 9.94. It is highly unlikely that Meredith and Jhye Richardson will fetch big bucks at IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Chris Morris - ₹16.25 crore salary in IPL 2021

Chris Morris became the most expensive signing in IPL Auction history last year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chris Morris became the first player in IPL history to receive a contract worth more than ₹16 crore at the auction. Only Virat Kohli (₹17 crore) had a higher salary than Morris in IPL 2021.

The South African star performed decently for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, scoring 67 runs and picking up 15 wickets. But Morris might not receive such a big deal at IPL Auction 2022.

#4 Krishnappa Gowtham - ₹9.25 crore salary in IPL 2021

Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped signing in IPL Auction history last year. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him for a massive ₹9.25 crore.

While CSK won the title, they did not give a single game to Gowtham. The all-rounder appeared in a few matches as a substitute fielder. Since IPL Auction 2022 will be a mega auction, the chances of Gowtham receiving such a massive contract are low.

#5 Kyle Jamieson - ₹15 crore salary in IPL 2021

Kyle Jamieson received his maiden IPL contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021. The Bangalore-based franchise signed him for a massive ₹15 crore.

However, like most of the other players on this list, Jamieson could not impress much. The New Zealand star played nine matches, where he scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.61. Jamieson scored 65 runs at a strike rate of less than 120. It is unlikely that a team would spend ₹15 crore for his services at IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee