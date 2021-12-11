One released player each franchise might be keen to buy back at IPL auction 2022

Last month, the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises revealed their retention lists ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - can now pick a maximum of three players ahead of the auction.

In all, 27 players were retained by the current franchises. The teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players (two Indians and two overseas or three Indians and one overseas). Keeping that in mind, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained four players each.

Speaking of the remaining franchises, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained three players apiece. Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained the least number of players - two.

IPL auction 2022: Will the franchises buy these released players again?

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that most IPL franchises would have been forced to release players they were keen on retaining due to financial factors and the cap on retention. We predict one released player each team might be keen to purchase again at the auction.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Faf Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was in terrific form for CSK during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

It would have been a tough call for CSK not to pick Faf du Plessis in their retention list. He played a massive role in CSK's IPL 2021 title triumph, smashing 633 runs at a strike rate of 138.20, only two runs less than Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad. In fact, Du Plessis was the player of the final for his splendid 86 off 59 balls.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket •Previous Match On 10th October - Faf du plessis is searching Where to put the name of Chennai Super Kings.



•Next Match On 15th October - Chennai Super Kings got its name. •Previous Match On 10th October - Faf du plessis is searching Where to put the name of Chennai Super Kings.•Next Match On 15th October - Chennai Super Kings got its name. https://t.co/cRH1vAtig1

CSK, however, retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Gaikwad, releasing Du Plessis. The decision must have been taken keeping the future in mind. Du Plessis is now 37 and might not play for many years. But CSK might reward the former South African captain for his efforts by picking him at the auction and keeping him for as long as he is fit and in form.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal registered his maiden IPL hundred during the 2021 season. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Under ideal circumstances, RCB would have been keen to buy back Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel at the IPL 2022 mega auction. But there are very slim chances of him not being picked by one of the two new franchises ahead of the auction. As such, the Bangalore franchise could look at bringing Devdutt Padikkal back in the mix.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2021 #CricketTwitter Devdutt Padikkal is just second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of Most runs scored after 25 IPL innings by Indians 🙌 Devdutt Padikkal is just second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of Most runs scored after 25 IPL innings by Indians 🙌#IPL2021 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/jdo3L9tcrs

The young opener is among the most talented batters on the Indian domestic scene. He has proved his worth for RCB in the two seasons he has been with them.

Padikkal scored 411 runs in 14 matches during IPL 2021, which included his maiden hundred in the T20 league. In 2020, his debut IPL season, he won the ‘emerging player’ award for smashing 473 in 15 matches with the help of five half-centuries.

Edited by Prem Deshpande