IPL Auctions 2019: Best XI from unsold players

Playing XI from the list of unsold cricketers in IPL 2019

The Indian Premier League auctions has never been short of surprises. Either by not bidding for top names of the game or spending a massive amount on some unknown players, the auction is one of the most unpredictable gatherings in the world.

This time also it happened as players like Hashim Amla and Brendon McCullum could not find any buyers for themselves while uncapped players like Shivam Dubey and Vikram Chakravarthy became million dollar babies overnight.

Here is the playing XI from the unsold category in the auctions.

Openers (Alex Hales and Brendon McCullum)

It was quite shocking to see the omission of Brendon McCullum's name from this IPL as he is one of the highest run-getters in the history of T20 Cricket and scores run at a massive strike rate. Alex Hales is another player who has been picked in this team to open alongside McCullum to maintain a right-left combination. Hales made his debut in the last year's IPL as a replacement for David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad where he had a decent time. McCullum will also be captaining the side.

Middle Order (Reeza Hendricks, Saurabh Tiwary and Manoj Tiwary)

Reeza Hendricks was one of those players who was expected to make big money at this year's auctions after he had a tremendous time in the Super League of South Africa. But that did not come to pass. Saurabh Tiwary and Manoj Tiwary are the other two players who will occupy the spots of the middle order batsmen with Hendricks as both of them have done well in the past.

