IPL batsmen with the least dots in 90+ scores

India skipper Virat Kohli starred in Royal Challengers Bangalore's rout of Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2020 encounter on Saturday, smashing an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls.

His match-winning knock steered RCB to a respectable total of 169/4 in their regular quota of 20 overs, which proved to be too much for the men in yellow.

The 31-year-old paced his innings in excellent fashion, mustering four fours and four sixes and ended up with a strike-rate of 173.08. What makes the knock all the more special was the fact that Kohli only played out five dot balls and made about 50 runs without boundaries, through smart and hard running.

There have been a few batsmen who have made each ball count while scoring a 90+ score in IPL history. Here is a compiled list of such top knocks.

#4 AB de Villiers 105* (54) - 6 Dots (23 April 2009)

AB de Villiers celebrates his ton against CSK in IPL 2009.

AB de Villiers hit a sparkling ton for Delhi Daredevils against Chennai Super Kings to set up a nine-run victory for DD in the 9th match of IPL 2009. The South African dasher became the first centurion for the Delhi-based franchise in the process.

He hammered an unbeaten 105 off 54-balls with 6 sixes and 5 fours at a strike-rate of 194.44 in the high-scoring thriller at Durban. De Villiers was sensible between the wickets and had just six dot balls in his innings.

#3 Yusuf Pathan 100 (37) - 6 Dots (13 March 2010)

Yusuf Pathan en route to his 100 against MI in IPL 2010

This is a hundred that's etched in the hearts of every IPL lover. Yusuf Pathan led Rajasthan Royals' chase of Mumbai Indians' mammoth total of 212 with a quickfire ton in the 2nd match of IPL 2010.

Pathan's 37-ball century was the fastest hundred in the history of the IPL, breaking Adam Gilchrist's 42 ball effort in the inaugural season. Pathan pummeled 8 massive sixes and 9 fours at an astonishing strike-rate of 270.27.

His innings included just six dot balls. However, Pathan eventually got run out and Mumbai won by four runs.