IPL is one of the top cricket leagues going around the globe.The IPL provides the players with a platform to showcase their skills to the rest of the world. The players vying for a spot in the national team or the players eager for making a comeback into the national team, have used the platform provided by the league to perform and stake a claim for their selection. The experience gained by soaking up up the high pressure situation helps a player become a complete cricketer.

Over the years, the IPL has seen many batsmen perform out of their skins, but only a few of them were able to win the orange cap. The cap is awarded to the batsman who scores the most number of runs in a season. Starting with Shaun Marsh, 9 players have been awarded the prestigious Orange Cap.

The Purple Cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker in an IPL season. Starting with Sohail Tanvir, 9 players have been awarded this cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only two players to win it more than once.

In the recently concluded 2018 IPL, Kane Williamson and Andrew Tye were the recipients of Orange and Purple cap respectively. Let us see Best XI consisting of Orange and Purple cap holders.

#1. Chris Gayle (KXIP, RCB)

Chris Gayle, one of the best openers in the world is currently playing for Vancouver Knights. He has scored more than 10,000 runs in T20's. Gayle, part of 3 franchises in the Indian Premier League, is currently part of Kings XI Punjab. Known as the Universe Boss, Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in the T20's scoring 175 against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Gayle was the recipient of the orange cap twice playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He won consecutively in 2011 and 2012.

Chris scored 608 runs in 2011 and 733 runs in 2012 edition. In 2018 IPL, Gayle scored 368 runs in his 11 innings.

Chris Gayle's overall IPL stats:

Matches-112, Runs- 3994, Average- 41.17, Strike Rate- 150.71, Highest Score- 175, Hundreds- 6.

