IPL: Captains who have scored more than 700 runs in a single edition

The contributions to their respective sides in recent years has been invaluable.

Sidharth Siddhu CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 10:46 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate

A batsman's primary duty is to score runs and help his side to victories. With the imposition of field restrictions, bigger bats and smaller boundaries, it is the batsmen who have called the shots in shorter versions of the game.

Scoring 700 runs in a single season itself is a big achievement, but the additional burden of leading the side makes it a even more commendable feat. Several batsmen who have had great starts to a IPL season have faded away, failing to live up to their expectations over a period of time. The players who feature in this list were consistent throughout the tournament and showed tremendous ability to perform well under pressure, helping their sides emerge victoriously.

More often than not, when the skipper leads from the front, the teams have reached the final. Now let us have a look at the batsmen-captain who have achieved this feat across the eleven editions of IPL.

#3 Kane Williamson - 735 runs in 2018

Kane Williamson has been in scintillating form.

Kane Williamson is one of the finest batsmen to have come out of New Zealand. Known for his elegant stroke-play and astute captaincy, Williamson was a vital member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Had David Warner been in the squad, the chances of Williamson playing in the eleven would have been severely lessened. In his absence and the additional responsibility of leading the side, he absorbed the pressure and topped the run charts - enabling SRH to top the points table, winning nine of their 14 games in the league stage.

With almost every shot in his repertoire and his ability to play equally well against quality pace and spin bowling, he accumulated 735 runs at an average of 52.50 including eight fifties at a strike rate of 142. With age by his side, Kane Williamson will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming editions.