IPL cannot be compared to CPL or any other league in the world: Mohammad Nabi

Former Afghanistan cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi has labelled the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the most competitive cricket league globally, stating that no other tournament comes close to it.

Mohammad Nabi also explained how playing in CPL 2020 would help him and his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid Khan gear up for the upcoming IPL season.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Mohammad Nabi gave his view on the IPL happening in the UAE and how playing in the Gulf nation would be more suitable to the Afghan players, considering they have played most of their T20 games in Sharjah.

Mohammad Nabi has been one of the best cricketers to emerge from Afghanistan and has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad since IPL 2017.

The 35-year-old from Loger has featured in 13 IPL games, scoring 135 runs and picking up 11 wickets. Nabi has played in various other T20 leagues worldwide, but he opined that the competition among the teams is the fiercest in the IPL.

"IPL is a quality league and has participation of high-profile players. Most of the franchises have many national players. Thus, the matches played in IPL are very competitive. IPL cannot be compared to CPL or any other league in the world," Nabi stated.

'Playing in CPL will help me and Rashid prepare for IPL'

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the cricket world, and for the first time, the UAE will host a full IPL season. Nabi felt that the Afghan players would benefit from this move as they possessed much experience of playing at Sharjah.

"Afghanistan plays most of their T20 games in Sharjah. Thus, it becomes more suitable for us (me and Rashid) when we travel to UAE for the IPL. But playing in CPL will definitely help us to prepare well for the IPL," said the SRH player.

Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi has played two matches in CPL 2020 so far, where he has amassed 28 runs and scalped one wicket. His all-round performance helped St. Lucia Zouks beat the Barbados Tridents on Thursday, with him being adjudged the Player of the Match as well.