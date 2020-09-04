IPL: DC's greatest overseas XI of all time

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are yet to lay their hands on the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, but they've had some world-class players turn out for them over the years.

With cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Amit Mishra, DC have always had a strong Indian core. And although they've also had a number of world-class overseas players, almost all of their foreign stars were unreleased in unexpected fashion.

The likes of Andre Russell and Yuvraj Singh flopped at DC, while many of the players on this list were traded and have gone on to become IPL legends at their next franchises.

DC's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL

Ignoring the IPL rule that says no more than 4 overseas players can make up a playing XI, we attempt to create the greatest DC overseas team of all time.

Openers: David Warner, Quinton de Kock (wk)

SRH captain David Warner was let go of by DC after the 2013 IPL

Despite the fact that David Warner left DC after the 2013 edition of the IPL, which was over 7 years ago, he is still the team's fourth-highest run-getter in all T20 competitions. In the IPL, the Australian amassed 1,435 runs in 55 games at an average of 28.7 for DC. He has since gone on to become the tournament's leading run-scorer among overseas players, and will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

Warner forms a formidable opening partnership with South African opener Quinton de Kock, who scored 720 runs in 23 games for DC at an average of 32.73. The current Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper narrowly pips Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan to a spot in this XI.