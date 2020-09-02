IPL: KKR's greatest overseas XI of all time

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title on two occasions, and have established themselves as powerhouses in the most prestigious T20 franchise league in the world.

A major part of their success can be attributed to the world-class overseas players that have plied their trade at the Eden Gardens. Even as recently as the 2020 IPL, KKR made Pat Cummins the most expensive overseas player in the history of the auction.

KKR's greatest overseas XI of all time in the IPL

Throwing caution to the wind by ignoring IPL rule that states only four overseas players can be part of a playing XI, we attempt to name the 11 players who make up KKR's greatest overseas team of all time.

Openers: Brendon McCullum (c, wk), Chris Lynn

Brendon McCullum destroyed RCB to make 158* in the first-ever IPL game

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is the captain of this all-time KKR XI, and is part of a dangerous opening combination with Chris Lynn. In 35 games for KKR, McCullum scored 882 runs at an average of 27.56, including the record-breaking unbeaten 158 in the very first IPL game. Baz is also entrusted with the responsibility of wicket-keeping.

A player who was released by KKR ahead of the 2020 IPL auction, Chris Lynn played 40 games for the side and scored 1,274 runs at an average of 34.43 and a strike rate of 141.40. The destructive Australian scored as many as 10 fifties for KKR and formed a lethal partnership at the top of the order with Sunil Narine, who sadly doesn't feature in his preferred role in this XI.

While McCullum has retired from all forms of cricket, Lynn will turn out for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.