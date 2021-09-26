IPL 2021: AB de Villiers' top 3 performances against Mumbai Indians

AB de Villiers has established himself as one of the best batters of all time in the IPL. He has scored 5068 runs in 164 innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 152.

This makes him the only player in the league's history to achieve the unique double of a 40+ average and a 150+ strike rate.

Earlier in this edition of the IPL, he also became the quickest to the 5000-run mark by the number of balls faced. De Villiers has been a part of two IPL teams - Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) from 2008-2010, and Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2011.

With the exception of Chennai Super Kings, he boasts of an incredible record against all IPL sides. Mumbai is no exception - he has amassed 774 runs in 23 innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 147 against the most successful IPL team.

The 37-year-old has an impeccable head-to-head record versus two of Mumbai's greatest pacers ever- Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

On that note, let's revisit De Villiers' top 3 performances against the Mumbai Indians.

#1 133*(59), Wankhede 2015

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first on a belter at the Wankhede Stadium. This was the second match of IPL 2015 between the two teams.

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli walked out to open the innings as Bangalore looked to avenge their defeat earlier in the season. However, Gayle was dismissed for 13(12) in just the fourth over. De Villiers walked in next with the scoreboard reading 20/1.

At the start of the season, RCB had used De Villiers in the lower order, where he made the most of his limited opportunities. After he was promoted up the order, RCB managed to win six out of seven games.

Joining forces with Virat Kohli (82), the South African played a knock for the ages. The duo added 215 runs in just 16.5 overs.

"I have always wanted to play at the top of the order," AB de Villiers told IPLT20.com after his century in Mumbai led RCB to a 39-run win.

De Villiers smashed 19 fours and four sixes in his 59-ball stay in the middle. Kohli's steady 82(50) at the other end allowed him to play his natural game.

The right-handed batter was adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics, as RCB won the game comfortably.

#2 55*(24), Dubai 2020

Bangalore lost the toss and were put in to bat first in this IPL 2020 fixture. After their devastating loss against Punjab in the previous game, openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal came out with positive intent.

They added 81 runs in nine overs before Finch was dismissed for 52. Virat Kohli looked extremely off-color during his short stay in the middle, scoring just three runs off 11 deliveries.

De Villiers walked in with the score reading 92/2 in the 13th over. Before Jasprit Bumrah's final spell, he had already managed to accumulate 20 runs off his first 12 balls without doing anything extravagant.

He then smashed Bumrah for 27 runs in the last two overs. Contributions from Padikkal (54) and Dube (27) meant RCB crossed the 200-run mark.

In response, MI were all but out of the chase. It took a special partnership between Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard to bring them back in the game. However, RCB won the game in the super over as the duo of AB-Kohli took them home yet again.

De Villiers was adjudged the Man of the Match for the second time in the first three games of IPL 2020.

#3 41(11), Chinnaswamy 2015

This was one of the most exceptional performances in the IPL by ABD, albeit in a losing cause.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first. MI scored 209/7, with crucial contributions from Rohit Sharma (42), Unmukt Chand (58), and Lendl Simmons (59). David Wiese was the stand-out bowler for RCB, grabbing four wickets for 33 runs in his quota of four overs.

RCB had a poor start to the chase. None of the top four were able to kick on and make a big score. De Villiers walked in at 62/3 in the 11th over after Kohli got out.

The wicketkeeper-batter started attacking from the word go. In his 11-ball stay at the crease, he smashed five fours and three sixes. 22 of those runs came against Malinga in just five balls.

Although he got out at the wrong time in the chase, he showcased his ability to take on the best in the business from ball one yet again.

Although David Wiese tried his best, it just wasn't enough as Mumbai won by 18 runs. Harbhajan Singh was adjudged the Man of the Match for taking the wickets of both RCB openers.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar