    IPL Fantasy 2018, Final, CSK vs SRH: 4 tips to earn big today

    Pointers to consider while picking your fantasy team for tonight's IPL final.

    Sanjeev
    ANALYST
    Feature 27 May 2018, 10:56 IST
    2.58K

    Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20
    Can Dhoni win this third IPL title?

    It has all come down to this now. CSK vs SRH - one last time in this year's IPL to decide the winner. It's been an amazing tournament this year and hopefully, it has a terrific finish as well. You might have had a bad run in fantasy this season but you can still make amends one last time. Here are some suggestions for your fantasy team tonight:

    SRH's changes

    Not many of us expected Sreevats Goswami and Manish Pandey to be dropped in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Goswami seemed to have injected something fresh in that top order and Pandey on the other hand, despite going through a bad run, is still a big player to be left out of a crucial game.

    In the end, the decisions didn't affect them as SRH won again. Khaleel Ahmed might not retain his spot but I believe Wriddhiman Saha will. Pandey also seems to be doubtful so I wouldn't want to take chances but Saha can be a big game player.

    Remember, four years ago, in an IPL final, Saha delivered with a century. He will cost less as well. 

    Who are the favourites?

    Surely, CSK will have the mental edge over SRH after beating them thrice already this season. The third victory came in dramatic circumstances at the same venue almost a week ago. Judging by that, CSK will start favourites once again to round off a remarkable comeback season so I would advice fans to just edge it by picking more CSK players than SRH.

    Yes, the Hyderabad franchise can take inspiration from MI's comeback against RPS last season who were also in a similar predicament but it's very tough to put aside a gut-wrenching loss and turn it around in a matter of five days and that's precisely why there will be more yellow than orange in my XI. 

    Pick based on the conditions

    It's not the Wankhede that we know. It's definitely not a high-scoring ground now, at least for this game, it doesn't appear to be one. History suggests chasing is better but it's a high-pressure final and it's at a venue where the conditions appear to be on the slower side.

    Spin is the way to go in my opinion and that's why I won't be surprised if CSK choose Karn Sharma for this clash. But we are still uncertain on that front so for now, let's stick to their current XI and pick someone like Jadeja who had a good impact in the last game too.

    Dwayne Bravo might have had an expensive IPL but the surface here will suit his style and if he ends up bowling at a high-pressure situation, he might finish with a bucketload of wickets. Allrounders are the key on such surfaces. Shakib Al Hasan is another player who might come handy here. He can make valuable runs if not big runs and has the ability to contribute with one or two wickets. A safe option indeed! 

    The MVPs

    No matter what, there are two players who you just cannot afford to drop. Ambati Rayudu and Rashid Khan are matchwinners and it's the big stage for both these stars to shine one last time this season. Rashid put on a show last time to drag his side into the final and Rayudu has been consistent throughout the tournament.

    Even though he is going to bat in the middle order, he will remain the key to CSK's fortunes. And remember, he has an excellent record against SRH earlier this season so he knows how to handle these bowlers. Rashid on the other hand, doesn't need a description.

    The conditions are going to be ideal, he already almost won them the game last time at this venue and now he has shown he can also contribute with the bat. A big plus on all fronts. 

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Fantasy Guru Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL Fantasy League Tips
