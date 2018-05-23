IPL Fantasy 2018, KKR vs RR, Eliminator: 4 tips to help you earn big today

Pointers to remember while picking your team in fantasy for the clash between KKR and RR.

Sanjeev ANALYST Feature 23 May 2018, 02:12 IST

Kuldeep picked up four wickets against RR the last time they met

What an amazing win CSK had last night. Fantasy users could have been disappointed though, had they been expecting a high-scoring game at the Wankhede.

But, the match was played on a surface that was just used for the Women's game, so it had become a tad slower and hence turned out to be low-scoring.

I don't think that will be the case at a venue like the Eden Gardens in the eliminator tonight. Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders, and here are some suggestions for your fantasy team for this clash:

The Home advantage

How lucky are KKR to have the eliminator and qualifier 2 at their own backyard? They can bank on home advantage to win these two clashes and set up a final date with CSK. But, it's easier said than done.

However, let's pick a team taking this factor into account as it is very vital. On paper and based on the fact that it's KKR's home game, they are firm favourites.

They appear stronger than RR by a mile and as a result, I would advise users to pick more KKR players in their lineup compared to the RR players since that will ensure they get more points if KKR pull through as expected.

Of course, if our predictions backfire, then it can have severe consequences on your fantasy team as well, but it's a risk you have to take in order to give yourself the best chance at winning.

Lessons from the past

For starters, RR wouldn't want to look at the results of the two games earlier in the season, but we cannot tend to ignore them. There is a pattern here.

KKR chased down a total on both occasions. In one game Ajinkya Rahane gave them a good start and in the other, Jos Buttler did something similar. But collectively, RR failed with the bat.

KKR's spinners had a huge say in both games and that gives you a hint. They usually play three spinners but out of them, look to play at least two in your side. And one of them has to be Kuldeep after he tormented RR with a four-fer at this venue recently.

From a batting perspective, they haven't had a lot to do and each of their top five have made handy contributions, but Dinesh Karthik is one man I would place my bets on.

He has been sensational with the bat, delivering as per the situation. Chris Lynn is proving to be very influential in the last few games so look to make room for him as well, but he might cost a lot.

With Andre Russell not really expected to have a huge impact on the game considering RR's brittle batting, I would drop him and pick Lynn.

The Narine phenomena

How good has this man been? He has contributed with the ball picking up loads of wickets, despite not being as effective as before and with the bat, he is instilling fear in the minds of the opposition.

I don't see anyone apart from Jofra Archer posing questions to Narine in this form. He has scored 56 runs from 32 balls against RR in this IPL so far, so he also likes facing them.

If he bats 6-7 overs, there is going to be carnage and there is going to be loads of points for you.

RR's key men

With KKR being favourites, does RR have a chance? Of course they do, it's T20 at the end of the day. So in that case, who are the key men for fantasy?

Rahul Tripathi is one. He is back opening for RR and he delivered last game and he also scored big at Kolkata last year for RPS, so he knows these conditions.

Rahane has been struggling and we are not sure if they will play D'Arcy Short. So we move on to Heinrich Klaasen. He is one of the architects behind RR's win last game and he is the key in the middle order.

He can play spin and can be destructive as well. Krishnappa Gowtham and Archer are the other key men for RR.