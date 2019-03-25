×
IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: Fantasy Star Of The Match

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
25 Mar 2019, 00:06 IST

Pant was on fire today (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)
Pant was on fire today (Image credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Delhi IPL franchise has been perennially underachieving in the tournament for seasons now, not winning a single title since 2008. Each season, fans hope for a change in fortunes.

This time, led by Shreyas Iyer and possessing a relatively young look, the 'Capitals' have a point to prove.

In their opening game of IPL 2019, the side was propelled to their fourth-highest IPL total ever by a whirlwind knock from Rishabh Pant, who took the attack to the opposition. A good start from Shikhar Dhawan and a quick knock from Colin Ingram gave Pant ample support.

Fantasy Star of the Match - Rishabh Pant

Everyone is aware of Pant's hard-hitting ability, and it came to the fore against the Mumbai Indians, as he launched a 27-ball 78, studded with seven fours and as many sixes.

It was an astonishing display of power-hitting from the wicket-keeper batsman, who played some audacious strokes during his stay, hitting just about anything that came his way to the fence. By the end of his onslaught, the impact was visible, as every Mumbai bowler ended with an economy of over 10, with youngster Rasikh Salam being the most expensive on his debut, giving away 42 in his four overs.

Those who had Pant in their fantasy teams would have really had a great day, and those who had him as captain must have had a fruitful day. Not only did he get those runs, but he also capped it off with a bonus catch and a stumping to garner loads of points in fantasy cricket.

The keeper reached his 50 in only 18 balls, the fastest by an Indian batsman for the Delhi franchise ever, and only the second-fastest overall for the franchise, behind Chris Morris' 17-ball effort against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

The Delhi side must be hoping his blazing form continues. Given his form with the bat, he might just make space for himself in the India squad as backup for the 2019 World Cup. 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
