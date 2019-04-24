IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR: Who will be the X-Factor in today's game?

KKR need to get back to winning ways. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 25th for Match 43 of IPL 2019. This is a very crucial game for both the teams' playoffs hopes, as they are both in the bottom half of the points table.

For Rajasthan, who have just three wins in 10 matches, a loss here will likely confirm their elimination from the tournament. Meanwhile for KKR, a loss will take their destiny out of their own hands.

Eden Gardens has one of the best pitches in the league, And with two very talented yet out-of-form teams taking on each other, the fans could be treated to a brilliant battle between bat and ball.

KKR are on a five-match losing streak and desperately need to boost their confidence with a win in this match. RR, meanwhile, have lost their talismanic opener Jos Buttler, and all-rounder Ben Stokes is also set to depart after this game. They are coming off a loss to the Delhi Capitals playing at home, their fortress, which was a major setback.

With a high-scoring game on the cards, this match will be crucial for IPL Fantasy players as a lot of points are in the offing. On that note, let's take a look at who the Fantasy X-Factor will be for this match.

Ben Stokes hasn't had a great season so far. (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

RR's main overseas players are set to leave within one week, which will leave them understaffed and weak. Of the key overseas players making their departure, the team's most expensive buy, Ben Stokes, is the Fantasy X-Factor for this match.

Stokes hasn't found much form as his home ground in Jaipur is too favorable to his style of play. Even if he gets to bat, the team sends him pretty low down the order and he almost plays a finisher's role, something which he's not accustomed to.

That said, Stokes is a game-changer with the bat and would be raring to prove his worth before leaving. He is also the best fielder in the side and a decent bowler, although he's been on the expensive side lately.

Stokes can make a huge impact in this match on a natural batting track in Kolkata. With RR's top order lacking firepower, he would be tasked with increasing the scoring rate in the middle overs. He will also bowl a couple of overs on a pacy track, which gives him a lot of potential for points in this match.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jofra Archer and Steve Smith will also be good fantasy picks.