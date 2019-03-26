IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

A lot of fantasy stars will be in action tonight

All the 8 teams have played their first match of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League and the action now moves to Delhi where the home team, Delhi Capitals, will lock horns with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi and Chennai both won their respective opening matches last weekend. While Delhi Capitals prevailed over the Mumbai Indians in a run-fest at the Wankhede, Chennai Super Kings spun a perfect web around Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to take the two points in a low-scoring encounter.

When the two teams clashed last time at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi defended a total of 162 to win the match by 34 runs. However, this is a fresh start and both the teams would look to keep their momentum going.

For fantasy cricket team owners, there will be many players to watch out for tonight but here is the one player who 'must' be in your team tonight.

Suresh Raina

The Uttar Pradesh born all-rounder has been vying for a place in the Indian team and thus, will have the motivation to perform well tonight. Kagiso Rabada is the only threat he will face in tonight's encounter and you can put your faith in Raina to easily handle Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia in the middle overs.

Raina bats at no.3 which means he could come out to the crease in the powerplay overs and take the team to a huge total. He also has phenomenal chasing skills and a lot of fantasy team owners might overlook him.

Dhoni used him as a bowler in the previous game and with left-handers like Colin Ingram, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant in the opposition. expect the off-spinner to earn you points in the bowling department as well.

Suresh Raina is also one of the best fielders in the CSK side, which makes him a complete package and a must-have for tonight's fixture against Delhi.

