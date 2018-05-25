IPL Fantasy, KKR vs RR: Best XI to pick for today's match

Best XI to pick for today's match

Namrath Kadiyala TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 25 May 2018, 13:42 IST 789 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kane Williamson- Can he take SRH into the final?

The all-important 2nd Qualifier is here and SRH will lock horns with KKR for a spot in the final. The winner will CSK in the final while, the loser will have to pack their bags and go

home. KKR have qualified for this match after defeating RR in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RR looked like they could spring an upset against KKR after having them in a difficult position, at 51/4 in 8 overs. Shubman Gill (28) and Dinesh Karthik (52) built a partnership and kept the scoreboard ticking. Thereafter, Andre Russell (49) demolished the bowlers and took the score to 170.

Jofra Archer (2/33) and Krishnappa Gowtham (2/15) were the pick of the bowler. Ish Sodhi was excellent as he conceded only 15 runs in 4 overs. Ben Laughlin managed to pick up 2 wickets as well but conceded 35 runs in 3 overs.

RR got off to a flier as skipper, Ajinkya Rahane (46) and Rahul Tripathi (20) attacked the bowlers to get 47 runs of the first 5 overs. After Tripathi's dismissal, Rahane and Sanju Samson (50) had a partnership in excess of 50 and it looked like RR had the match in their hands. But once, Rahane and Samson got out nobody could get used to the conditions and struggled to get going.

RR eventually lost by 26 runs as Kuldeep Yadav (1/18) and Piyush Chawla (2/24) were superb. Young Prasidh Krishna was fantastic at the death and conceded only 9 runs in his last 2 overs. Andre Russell was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his 49 runs in 25 balls at a strike rate of almost 200.

KKR and SRH are expected to go in with the same playing XI that they fielded in their previous matches. Here's a look at the best XI to pick for today's match between SRH and KKR. ( 5 core players who are a must have in the team have been marked as "CP")

The Best XI for SRH vs KKR

1 Sunil Narine- CP

2. Kane Williamson- CP

3. Chris Lynn

4. Shikhar Dhawan

5. Dinesh Karthik- CP

6. Andre Russell- CP

7. Shreevats Goswami

8. Siddarth Kaul

9. Prasidh Krishna

10. Kuldeep Yadav

11. Rashid Khan- CP

Alternative Options

If you don't want to include some of the players from the aforementioned list, you can select some from the alternative list.

1. Sandeep Sharma

2. Shakib Al Hasan

3. Piyush Chawla

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5. Shubman Gill

Captaincy Options

Dinesh Karthik (KKR)- The wicket-keeper batsman has been in terrific form having, scored 490 runs in 15 matches. The KKR skipper is a safer option than Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as they can have their off days whereas DK has been in splendid form and has been scoring at least 25-35 runs.

Kane Williamson (SRH)- The Kiwi skipper has led the 'Orange Army' from the front and has amassed 685 runs in 15 matches. He is the most reliable captaincy option in this match. He has been in the form of his life and if SRH win, he might as well be the Man of the Match which should give you some points.

Shreevats Goswami (SRH, A differential captaincy option)- The Bengal-born keeper has been a regular fixture in the SRH starting XI since Wridhiman Saha's injury. He has gotten the opportunity to open the batting in the last 2 matches and he has looked like a good prospect. He will be familiar with the conditions at the Eden Gardens as it is his home ground. He could be a good differential pick.