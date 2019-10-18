IPL: Five players whom the franchises might never release

Prasham Pratap FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.80K // 18 Oct 2019, 23:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The IPL auction will be held in Kolkata on 19 December.

The auction for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to take place in Kolkata on 19 December. However, before the auctions, the teams can trade players till 14 November.

Until now, there has been just one trade, where Delhi Capitals exchanged Sherfane Rutherford for leggie Mayank Markande, with Mumbai Indians.

Like every year, it is going to be an exciting auction as the franchises will run after some big names of world cricket and eventually all teams except the one who has the highest bid will have to settle for their back-up option.

There are high chances that some of the IPL veterans like Robin Uthappa will be available in the auction this year, along with players like Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell.

But there are certain key players who might not ever see the hammer going against their name, and end their career in their existing franchise itself. Here is a look at five such players who bring so much value to their team, that the team might never leave them. However, things like injuries and conflicts might play their part as exceptions to this deal between the player and the team.

#5. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan joined Delhi Capitals last year

Shikhar Dhawan, over the years, has played for more than two teams. Until 2018, Dhawan played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, some differences between him and the team meant that Dhawan parted ways with the Sunrisers and joined his home team, Delhi Capitals.

After a pretty good season with the Capitals, Dhawan is certainly going to there for at least another 2-3 years.

Also, considering that he is already 34-years old, there is a big possibility that he might play a maximum of three to four seasons of IPL from here. And the form he carries, the Capitals might be keen on keeping the dynamic left-handed Indian opener with them till he decides to end his IPL career.

Advertisement

If this happens, Shikhar will remain away from the hammer until the very end of his IPL career. Not to mention that even he might be very keen on hanging the boots while he is playing for his home team.

Markande has moved to Delhi in a trade deal.

1 / 4 NEXT