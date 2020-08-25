IPL: 4 instances when batsmen were stranded on 99

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been witness to several marvellous batting performances, starting from the very first match back in 2008 when Brendon McCullum from the Kolkata Knight Riders ran havoc on the Royal Challengers Bangalore enroute his 158* off 78 balls.

Since then there have been 56 more instances of batsmen reaching the 3-figure mark. However, only 4 times has a batsman missed the feat by a single run; twice unbeaten and twice dismissed. We look at 4 such instances when the batsman was stranded on 99:

Suresh Raina (99*) v SRH, IPL 2013

Also known as Chinna Thala by his fans in Chennai, Suresh Raina became the first batsman to miss a century by 1 run in the IPL in 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Put in to bat first, CSK were off to a steady start, thanks to Hussey and Vijay. Raina came in at 45/1 and joined Hussey to stitch a partnership of 133.

Remaining unbeaten in the innings, Raina hit 11 fours and 3 sixes in his scintillating knock, which included a four off the last ball of the innings when he needed 5 runs to complete his hundred. Raina's man of the match performance of 99 runs off 52 balls helped CSK post a massive 223 and win the game by 77 runs.

Virat Kohli (99) v DD, IPL 2013

Virat Kohli's 99 against Delhi became the first instance of a batsman getting dismissed on 99 in the IPL.

A couple of days after Suresh Raina missed his century by 1 run, RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the second batsman to hold the record, but also became the first man to be dismissed on 99 in an IPL game. At his home ground in Delhi against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kohli played a match-winning knock of 99 off 58 balls which included 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Getting run out on the last ball of his innings was an unfortunate end to one of his best IPL knocks, where he single-handedly pushed the score to 183 after the openers fell cheaply. RCB managed to beat the home side in a close encounter by 4 runs, thanks to Kohli's 99.

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw (99) v KKR, IPL 2019

Prithvi Shaw during his knock of 99 against KKR in 2019.

19-year old Prithvi Shaw, playing his second season in the IPL, was at his absolute best during his knock of 99 off 55 balls. It was the only instance when a batsman fell short off his hundred by 1 run while chasing. Opening the innings, Shaw played a brilliant innings in the chase for 186, but unfortunately got out with 12 runs still required to win.

KKR fought back after Shaw's dismissal to end the game in a dramatic tie, which Delhi managed to win in the super overs. Comprising of 12 fours and 3 sixes, Shaw's innings was almost a lone battle for Delhi in a difficult chase, for which he deservingly got the player of the match award.

Chris Gayle (99*) v RCB, IPL 2019

Chris Gayle became the second batsman to remain unbeaten on 99.

Playing against his former franchise, Chris Gayle remained unbeaten on 99 at Mohali in 2019. Despite not getting enough support from the other end, Gayle almost single-handedly took the score to 173. The 60-ball knock was not what you normally see from Gayle, but was pretty much what the situation demanded. His knock included 10 fours and 5 sixes, as he scored more than 57% of his team's runs.

This also happens to be the only instance when a batsman scoring 99 ended up on the losing side. RCB managed to chase the target easily with Kohli, AB de Villiers and Stoinis contributing with the bat.