IPL Highlights, KKR vs DC: Match 25, 12th April 2019

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 13 Apr 2019, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com

Shikhar Dhawan (Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 26th game of IPL 2019 was held between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens. DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. The KKR team members were hit by flu, which forced the likes of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn to miss the encounter. KKR were off to a shocking start as Joe Denly, the debutant from England, got out for a golden duck.

Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill steadied the innings by counter-attacking. Uthappa got out to a brutal bouncer from Rabada after scoring 28 runs. On the other hand, Shubman Gill made use of the full opportunity by playing an aggressive brand of cricket. The 19-year old completed his second IPL half-century in just 34 balls. After the 50, he looked to up the ante and got out for a well-made 65.

After Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik failed, Andre Russell took the responsibility to finish the innings on a high. The golden form of the big West Indian continued in this game as well. He smashed 45 runs in 21 balls including four sixes. The hosts managed to post a target of 179 for DC.

Chasing 179 runs Delhi off to the flying start as they smashed four sixes inside the first three overs. Prithvi Shaw got out to a brilliant ball from Prasidh Krishna. The Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer who looked good got out to Andre Russell. After that, the KKR bowlers had no clue against two DC left-handers. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan showed his immense experience and completed his 34th IPL half-century.

Captain Dinesh Karthik tried out all the options but could not break the partnership as the Delhi duo added 100 runs for the third wicket. This partnership took the game away from KKR. Pant got out for 46 runs in the 18th over, but it was too late for the home team as the damage was already done.

Dhawan and Colin Ingram ensured Delhi won their first game at Kolkata since 2012. Ingram won the game with a six when Dhawan needed three runs for his maiden century. The Indian batsman, stranded on 97, was the first one to applaud the shot, and celebrate the win.

Advertisement