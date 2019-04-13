IPL Highlights, Match 27, MI vs RR - 13th April 2019

MI vs RR ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com )

In the 27th encounter of IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals visited Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai started the game in the third place on the points table whereas Rajasthan, who had only won just a single match, were on the seventh place.

The proceedings began with the away captain Ajinkya Rahane winning the toss and opting to field first. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock provided a great start to the hosts. An exceptional display of fireworks by both the batsmen began from the first over itself.

The pair scored 57 runs in the power play overs and this partnership continued till 10.4 overs when Rohit lost his wicket. After losing Rohit's wicket, the side struggled for a stable partnership in the middle. As the wickets kept falling, de Kock stabilized the boat and was helped by a nice cameo by Hardik Pandya, who scored 28* runs in just 11 balls.

Mumbai finished with 187 on the board. Jofra Archer emerged as the most successful bowler with three wickets.

RR opened their innings with their skipper Rahane and Jos Buttler. Like their counterparts, they too started well but lost their first wicket in the 7th over with a score of 60 runs on the board. Samson and Buttler batted well to take them near the target.

Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya bowled well in the death overs to pick up wickets in quick succession. The two reduced their opponents from 170/2 to 174/6 but the damage was already done.

With a target of run a ball left to chase, Shreyas Gopal managed to score the remaining runs with 3 balls left to spare, giving RR their much-needed win in their pursuit to qualify for playoffs.

Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com

