IPL Highlights, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB - 13th April 2019

KXIP vs RCB ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com )

In the 28th match of IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore played Kings XI Punjab at the packed Mohali stadium. Punjab, who are in the congested group of 8 pointers, stood 5th in the standings whereas RCB was still in the hunt for their first win of the season. The match began with Virat winning the toss and opted to bowl first.

The opening pair of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul gave Punjab an ideal start. Their partnership of 66 runs was ended when Rahul lost his wicket in the seventh over. The Gayle storm hit the Bangalore bowlers hard as he scored 99* in just 64 balls.

Chris Gayle didn't get much support from the other batsmen as KXIP managed to post a target of 174 for RCB. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with two important wickets.

Chasing the target of 174 Bangalore opening pair of Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli started off brilliantly. They put 43 runs on board in just 3.4 overs when Parthiv gave away his wicket in a hasty manner.

Virat, on the other end, was planning for something big tonight. His plans were well supported by the South African maestro AB de Villiers. The tables were now turned completely in the RCB's favor as a wonderful partnership of 85 runs took RCB near the target.

With these two on the pitch, the win seemed just about certain but unfortunately, skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 67 runs of 53 balls, left the pitch when the score was 128 in the 16th over.

AB de Villiers scored yet another stunning half century and Stoinis scored an unbeaten 28. Marcus Stoinis played a good cameo as RCB won the match with eight wickets in hand.

Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com

