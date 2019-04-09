×
IPL History: 3 players Royal Challengers Bangalore regret not retaining

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.29K   //    09 Apr 2019, 09:31 IST

RCB - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com
RCB - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The 12th edition of the IPL has already provided the fans with great entertainment in two weeks. CSK and SRH have continued playing well this season, with KXIP and KKR also being in good form. The bottom half of the points table constitute of DC, MI, RR and RCB. The Bengaluru-based outfit are yet to win a game this season and have lacked in all departments.

The intent to compete and win is not visible as far as the team is concerned. In the last 34 matches, they have managed to win on only nine occasions, with the team suffering five consecutive defeats this season. Captain Virat Kohli has tried every possible combination but nothing seems to work. Even when they were able to post a 200+ total against KKR, their bowlers failed to defend it. In the 2018 auction, they let go of some players who were an important entity for the team’s success. Here are some of the players RCB regret not retaining.


#1. Shane Watson:

Shane Watson- Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Shane Watson- Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Shane Watson is one of the best all-rounders to have played for Australia. Not only is he good with the bat, but he has also filled the 5th bowler spot in every team he has played for. His IPL career started extremely well as he scored 472 runs and took 17 wickets in the inaugural season for RR which earned him the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award. He continued to play for the franchise until 2015 and was one of the few players to have represented the same franchise until then. In the 2016 auction, RCB bought him for a whopping ₹9.5 crores which were the highest amount in that auction. Even though the team made it to the final, Watson failed to fire with just 179 runs with the bat and was expensive with the ball. His poor run continued next season as well. He was released and CSK bought him in 2018. He had an amazing season opening the batting for CSK. He accumulated over 500 runs in 15 matches. The RCB camp, who would have hung their heads after his performances last season, could have benefitted from Watson's presence this year too. 

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL live score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.


1 / 3 NEXT
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Gayle Shane Watson T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
