×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL history: Players who have fetched over 10 crore rupees in the auction

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
347   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:28 IST

Who are the 10 players who have earned in excess of ₹ 10 crores from a single IPL season?
Who are the 10 players who have earned in excess of ₹ 10 crores from a single IPL season?

Apart from the nerve-wracking encounters, the IPL is also widely-known for the exorbitant amounts the players receive during the auctions. 

MS Dhoni was the most expensive buy of IPL 2008 as Chennai Super Kings paid a hefty sum of ₹9.5 crores to procure his services. 

Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff raked in ₹9.8 crores (approx) each at the 2009 IPL auctions. Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard were the most expensive buys of the 2010 IPL auctions and took home handsome sums of ₹4.8 crores each. 

The trend of players bagging in excess of ₹10 crores began at the 2011 IPL auctions. 

In this article, we take a look at all the players in the history of IPL who have fetched over ₹10 crore rupees in the auction.  

Also Read: IPL history: 5 batsmen with the most sixes in the tournament

#1 Gautam Gambhir

Gauti
Gauti

Gautam Gambhir was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty sum of $2,400,000 during the 2011 IPL Auctions. The value of 1 dollar in rupees back in 2011 was ₹46.67. 

If we convert into rupees, then Gambhir received approximately ₹11.2 crores. He remains one of the most successful batsmen in the history of IPL. 

Advertisement

The southpaw is IPL's all-time 4th highest run-getter currently and amassed 4217 runs in 154 at an average of 31.23 and strike rate of 123.88. He even led KKR to two IPL titles (in 2012 and 2014). The 37-year-old became the first player in the history of the IPL to be auctioned for an amount in excess of ₹10 crores. 

Moving on without mentioning Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa, each of whom received $2,100,000 at the IPL 2011 auctions, would be unfair. If converted to rupees, each of them got approximately ₹9.8 crores. Pathan was sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders while Uthappa became a part of the now defunct Pune Warriors India. 

Uthappa is the 5th highest run scorer in the history of IPL with 4086 runs in 165 matches at an average of 28.57 and strike rate of 131.84. Yusuf Pathan also boasts of a successful IPL career wherein he has amassed 3164 runs and clinched 42 wickets. 

Also Read: IPL 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 8 IPL teams

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Dinesh Karthik KL Rahul
IPL history: 11 most expensive players of 11 auctions and how they fared
RELATED STORY
10 players IPL franchises shouldn't have released over the years
RELATED STORY
IPL: Highest paid players in the history of each franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: Most centuries in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL: 10 players you didn't know who played in the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 unsold players who will miss the tournament for the first time since its inception 
RELATED STORY
IPL stats: Top records by Virat Kohli in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Indian player each team should target in the Auction
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 8 IPL teams based on the average salary of the players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us