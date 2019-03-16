IPL history: Players who have fetched over 10 crore rupees in the auction

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 347 // 16 Mar 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who are the 10 players who have earned in excess of ₹ 10 crores from a single IPL season?

Apart from the nerve-wracking encounters, the IPL is also widely-known for the exorbitant amounts the players receive during the auctions.

MS Dhoni was the most expensive buy of IPL 2008 as Chennai Super Kings paid a hefty sum of ₹9.5 crores to procure his services.

Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff raked in ₹9.8 crores (approx) each at the 2009 IPL auctions. Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard were the most expensive buys of the 2010 IPL auctions and took home handsome sums of ₹4.8 crores each.

The trend of players bagging in excess of ₹10 crores began at the 2011 IPL auctions.

In this article, we take a look at all the players in the history of IPL who have fetched over ₹10 crore rupees in the auction.

Also Read: IPL history: 5 batsmen with the most sixes in the tournament

#1 Gautam Gambhir

Gauti

Gautam Gambhir was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty sum of $2,400,000 during the 2011 IPL Auctions. The value of 1 dollar in rupees back in 2011 was ₹46.67.

If we convert into rupees, then Gambhir received approximately ₹11.2 crores. He remains one of the most successful batsmen in the history of IPL.

Advertisement

The southpaw is IPL's all-time 4th highest run-getter currently and amassed 4217 runs in 154 at an average of 31.23 and strike rate of 123.88. He even led KKR to two IPL titles (in 2012 and 2014). The 37-year-old became the first player in the history of the IPL to be auctioned for an amount in excess of ₹10 crores.

Moving on without mentioning Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa, each of whom received $2,100,000 at the IPL 2011 auctions, would be unfair. If converted to rupees, each of them got approximately ₹9.8 crores. Pathan was sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders while Uthappa became a part of the now defunct Pune Warriors India.

Uthappa is the 5th highest run scorer in the history of IPL with 4086 runs in 165 matches at an average of 28.57 and strike rate of 131.84. Yusuf Pathan also boasts of a successful IPL career wherein he has amassed 3164 runs and clinched 42 wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 8 IPL teams