×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Biggest strength of each franchise

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.43K   //    12 Mar 2019, 20:44 IST

CSK players
CSK players

Less than two weeks remain for the much-anticipated IPL 2019 to begin. Almost all the teams have kickstarted their training sessions. The first encounter of the upcoming edition will be contested between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

Each team was given a budget of ₹82 Crore for completing its squad of a maximum of 25 players. A total of 60 players (40 Indian and 20 overseas) went under the hammer at the 2019 IPL auctions. A whopping ₹107 crores were spent by all the franchises combined at the auction. 

The Punjab-based franchise opted to go for a major overhaul and retained just 9 of their players from last season. Meanwhile, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings retained as many as 23 players from last season and have pretty much the same side. 

The auctions are now done and dusted with and the complete squads of the 8 IPL teams have been formed. In this article, we take a look at what is the strength of each franchise.

#1 Delhi Capitals - Top Order Batsmen

Rishabh Pant is again expected to play a major role of Delhi
Rishabh Pant is again expected to play a major role of Delhi

Delhi Capitals roped in Ricky Ponting to be their head coach ahead of IPL 2019. This is already a huge plus for the team. The Delhi-based franchise would be looking to bounce back strongly after finishing at the rock bottom 8th place on the IPL table last time around. 

Shikhar Dhawan was also roped in during the transfers. 'Gabbar' had been going through a dry spell with the bat but proved his worth for the Indian team by smashing 143 in the 4th ODI against Australia recently. This is his highest-ever score in ODIs and would give him a much-needed morale boost. 

Exceptionally talented Indian top-order batsmen such as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi are sure to give the Capitals a good start - more often than not. 

What's more is that they will be followed by the likes of Rishabh Pant and all-rounders Hanuma Vihari and Colin Munro. 

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals look balanced overall as they have the brilliant fast bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, and Ishant Sharma. 

Colin Ingram, Amit Mishra, and Axar Patel are some of the other players to watch out for. 

Also Read: IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Squad - Complete list of Players in DC Team for IPL 2019

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
IPL 2019: Best possible opening pairs in each team
RELATED STORY
5 factors that affect the brand value of IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the wicketkeepers of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
Best uncapped Indian player in each IPL team 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 'X-factor' players in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the wrist spinners of each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Kolkata Knight Riders lift their third title?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The youngest player in each of the 8 IPL teams 
RELATED STORY
IPL Records: Fastest fifty for each team in 2012
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us