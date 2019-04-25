IPL History: Three players whose IPL careers blossomed after leaving Mumbai Indians

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 25 Apr 2019, 10:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians - Image Courtesy ( BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful franchises in cricket. The franchise based in Mumbai has won IPL three times which is joint-highest along with Chennai Super Kings. They have also won the now defunct Champions League T20 twice.

They have been able to achieve so much success because of the star players in their team. The team owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been blessed with a lot of great players. While some played a great role in the success of the franchise, some were not able to prove themselves at the club.

Due to great competition for places, MI had to decide against retaining these players. Some of these players had a great career at other franchises. They helped their new franchises in achieving success as MI was left to wonder what could have been.

So let us look at the few players who blossomed after leaving the joint-most successful franchise in IPL history.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal - Image Courtesy ( BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently one of the best wrist spinners in the world. The leg-spinner started off his career at MI where he impressed in their 2011 Champions League victory. Despite that success, his career at MI never took off as he got to play just one match for the franchise.

The talented youngster was snapped up by RCB ahead of the 2014 season. From there, he never looked back as a became a pivotal part of the team. His brilliant performances also earned him in the Indian team where he has impressed everyone.

While the last few years have been bad for RCB as a franchise, Chahal has been their shining light. The 28-year-old has picked 97 wickets in 80 games in his RCB career. These stats look more impressive when you consider the fact that he plays at Chinaswamy Stadium which has nothing for the bowlers.

1 / 3 NEXT