IPL History: Three superstars who never captained their side 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    03 May 2019, 14:43 IST

ABD and Gayle - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)
ABD and Gayle - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The Indian Premier League has been the most entertaining T20 league in the world. Starting in 2008, it has been a great platform to showcase young talents. Along with this, the fans are privileged enough to watch their favorite cricketer from across the globe. Not only has it been the most entertaining, but it is also the most attended cricket league in the world.

The league has completed 11th edition with its 12th edition going on right now. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title thrice while Kolkata has won it on two occasions. Teams like RCB, KXIP have been unlucky to not have won the cup despite reaching the final.

The league has witnessed some of the best performances in the T20 history. Overall, the league has been a witness to nail-biting finishes and unexpected results. There have been players who have been the face of the league but never got to lead their respective franchise. Let us look at three superstars who never captained their side in IPL.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)
Chris Gayle - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The ‘Universe Boss’ has been one of the most entertaining players in the IPL. Having played in over 120 matches, he has scored close to 4,500 runs with six tons to his name. Barring the initial seasons, Chris Gayle has been an integral part of the league.

His journey with the KKR wasn’t that pleasing as he struggled to get runs under his belt. This affected his place as he went unsold in the 2011 auctions.

The tides turned in his favor as he was named as a replacement in the RCB squad. He had an incredible season amassing 608 runs in 12 matches taking the team to the final. His success continued with RCB until 2017 after which fresh auctions took place where he was sold to the Kings XI Punjab.

Along with this, he has also played his part with the ball occasionally. Despite being the back-bone of every team he has been a part of, he has never got an opportunity to captain the squad.  

IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Chris Gayle T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
