IPL: Least number of runs scored by an opener after playing the full 20 overs

Despite being amongst the runs, Shikhar Dhawan's conservative approach against the Mumbai Indians has received a lot of criticism from Indian Premier League (IPL) fans. The southpaw stayed unbeaten at 69 but had a low strike-rate of 132.69 and could only manage 6 boundaries and a single six in his innings.

The Capitals went past the 160-mark only because of cameos by Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey. Dhawan failed to accelerate the score and also caused Stoinis' run out, damaging the Delhi Capitals' chances against the Mumbai Indians. His limited range of shots was contained by the Mumbai bowlers, as they kept it tight by keeping the ball away from his prefered zones.

We look at other such uncharacteristic knocks by openers in the IPL since 2016.

David Warner - 70* (2019 & 2017)

David Warner scored 70* off 62 balls against KXIP.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's star opener David Warner held his side's innings after being sent in to bat against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in IPL 2019. Punjab's disciplined bowling prevented the Aussie from shifting gears after a slow start and he took 49 balls to reach his half-century.

Warner finished with 70* off 62 balls at a poor strike-rate of 112.90 in a losing cause. Warner could only find the boundary six times and smashed just one six during his 90-minute stay. This atypical knock was the third-lowest individual score by a batsman after facing 60+ balls in the IPL.

The second instance occurred when Warner amassed 70* off 54 balls at a strike-rate of 129.62 to lead the Sunrisers to a win against the same opponent in 2017.

The southpaw was forced to play a measured innings as wickets kept tumbling at the other end and he managed seven boundaries and smashed two sixes. Warner's effort took him past Gautam Gambhir's record of 33 fifties in IPL.

David Warner's 70* off 54 balls powered the hosts to a win against KXIP.

Quinton de Kock - 69* (2019)

Quinton De Kock scored 69* off 58 balls versus SRH in 2019.

Quinton de Kock played a hard-fought knock of 69* off 58 balls to revive the Mumbai Indians to a total of 162/5 against SRH in IPL 2019. The Mumbai side slumped in the middle-overs, losing three wickets in the space of 29 runs.

Despite getting little support from the other end, the South African kept the scoreboard ticking with his cautious approach. He eventually helped his way to six boundaries and two hits into the stands, striking at 118.96.

The match ended with Mumbai edging past the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over to qualify for the play-offs.

Shikhar Dhawan- 56* (2016)

Dhawan anchored SRH's innings with a 56* against RPS in 2016.

Shikhar Dhawan recorded the second-lowest score for an opener in IPL history with his unbeaten 56 off 53 balls against Rising Pune Supergiants in a rain-affected encounter in Hyderabad.

Dhawan held the fort for his team, hitting two fours and a six at a strike-rate of 105.66. Stroke-making was difficult by the sluggish conditions on the day. Dhawan succeeded in milking the bowlers but failed to accelerate the score.

The Indian international required 48 balls to register his half-century, which was the slowest fifty for SRH in IPL. Rising Pune Supergiants clinched a 34-run win by the D/L method to break their losing streak.