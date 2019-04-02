×
IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
172   //    02 Apr 2019, 22:22 IST

The CSK team members (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
The CSK team members (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 15th match of IPL 2019 will witness the battle of two three-time champions - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai leads Chennai 5-3 in the head-to-head record between these two teams at this venue. In fact, between 2008 and 2013, Mumbai remained undefeated against Chennai at this stadium, winning four consecutive matches.

Dwayne Smith has won the most Player of the Match awards in matches between these two teams at the Wankhede - two. He is also the only player to win the award playing for both the teams. Smith won his first Player of the Match award in 2012 playing for MI, and his second in 2014 playing for CSK.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from MI vs CSK matches played at this venue.

Batting performances

189/4 scored by CSK in IPL 2015 is the highest team total in MI vs CSK matches at Wankhede.

79 all out by CSK in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

289 runs scored by Rohit Sharma of MI is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

114* by Sanath Jayasuriya in IPL 2008 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at the ground. He is also the only player to score a century in MI vs CSK matches.

12 half-centuries have been scored in MI vs CSK matches at this ground.

half-centuries hit by Rohit Sharma of MI is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in MI vs CSK matches at this ground.

113 sixes have been hit in MI vs CSK matches at this ground.

11 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma and Sanath Jayasuriya each is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in MI vs CSK matches at this ground.

25 fours hit by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of fours hit by a player in MI vs CSK matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

13 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga is the highest number of wickets by a player in MI vs CSK matches at Wankhede.

5/18 by Harbhajan Singh playing for MI in IPL 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at the ground. He is also the only player to have taken a five-wicket haul in MI vs CSK matches in IPL.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Yogesh Takawale is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in MI vs CSK matches at Wankhede. It is also the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in MI vs CSK matches at this ground (IPL 2008).

Fielding performances

6 catches taken by Suresh Raina (CSK) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at Wankhede.

