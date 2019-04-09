IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium

Shaun Marsh is the leading run scorer in MI vs KXIP matches at Wankhede.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the 24th match of the 2019 IPL between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab. Previously these two teams have met each other at this ground eight times, with both franchises winning four matches apiece. The longest winning streak for both teams against each other at this ground is two. Shaun Marsh of KXIP has won the most number of Player of the Match award in MI vs KXIP matches played at the Wankhede - 2.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from MI vs KXIP matches played at this venue.

Batting performances

230/3 scored by KXIP in IPL 2017 is the highest team total in MI vs KXIP matches at the Wankhede.

136/8 by KXIP in IPL 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

245 runs scored by Shaun Marsh of KXIP is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

94 by KL Rahul of KXIP in IPL 2018 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at the venue.

18 half-centuries have been scored in MI vs KXIP matches at this ground.

3 half-centuries hit by Shaun Marsh of KXIP is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in MI vs KXIP matches at this ground.

117 sixes have been hit in MI vs KXIP matches at this ground.

14 sixes hit by Kieron Pollard of MI is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in MI vs KXIP matches at this ground.

21 fours hit by KXIP's Shaun Marsh is the highest number of fours hit by a player in MI vs KXIP matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in MI vs KXIP matches at Wankhede.

4/16 by Andrew Tye of KXIP in IPL 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at the ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by Wriddhiman Saha of KXIP is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in MI vs KXIP matches at the Wankhede.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Kieron Pollard of MI is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at the venue.

