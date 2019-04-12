IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium

Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer in MI vs RR matches played at Wankhede.

The Mumbai Indians will play host to the Rajasthan Royals in the 27th match of the 2019 IPL at Wankhede Stadium.

MI have won four of the six matches against RR in the past six matches here. MI won four consecutive matches against RR at the Wankhede between 2012 and 2015. RR won two matches against MI, both times while chasing.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from MI vs RR matches played at this venue.

Batting performances

197/6 scored by MI in IPL 2012 is the highest team total in MI vs RR matches at the Wankhede.

133/5 by MI in IPL 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

180 runs scored by Sanju Samson of RR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

95* by Corey Anderson of MI in IPL 2014 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at the venue.

12 half-centuries have been scored in MI vs RR matches at this ground.

2 half-centuries hit by Sanju Samson of RR is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in MI vs RR matches at this ground.

85 sixes have been hit in MI vs RR matches at this ground.

10 sixes hit by Shane Watson of RR is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in MI vs RR matches at this ground.

17 fours hit by Sanju Samson is the highest number of fours hit by a player in MI vs RR matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Dhawal Kulkarni is the highest number of wickets by a player in MI vs RR matches at Wankhede. He took five wickets playing for RR and two wickets playing for MI.

4/28 by Munaf Patel of MI in IPL 2012 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at the ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik of MI is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in MI vs RR matches at the Wankhede.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Sanju Samson of RR is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at the venue.

