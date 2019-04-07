IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 27 // 07 Apr 2019, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jacques Kallis' 80* is the highest individual score in RR vs KKR matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, will host the 21st match of the IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. RR leads KKR 3-2 at this venue. In all the five matches played here at this ground, it is RR who have batted first. RR has also managed to bowl out KKR three times in the five matches played. KKR is yet to achieve this feat against RR at this ground.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from RR vs KKR matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

196/7 scored by RR in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in RR vs KK matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Stadium.

125 all out by KKR in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

97 runs scored by Gautam Gambhir of KKR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

80* by Jacques Kallis of KKR in 2011 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

7 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

46 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3 sixes by Eoin Morgan (KKR) and Yusuf Pathan (2 playing for RR and 1 playing for KKR) is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Advertisement

12 fours by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Siddharth Trivedi of RR is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/15 by Kevon Cooper of RR in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Dishant Yagnik of RR is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground. It is also the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two sides at this ground (IPL 2013).

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Rahul Shukla of RR is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Advertisement