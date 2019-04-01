IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Shreyas Gopal was on fire against RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium last season

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur will host the next match of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Previously, these two teams had met each other six times at this venue, with both RR and RCB winning three matches apiece. RCB had a three-match winning streak at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium from 2010 to 2012 which was finally broken by RR in 2013.

At present RR is on a two-match winning streak at the stadium. In a way, these two teams are also fighting to prove their supremacy over this particular ground.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats from RR vs RCB matches at this venue.

Batting performances

197/1 scored by RR in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in RR vs RCB matches at Jaipur.

130/6 by RR in IPL 2010 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

197 runs scored by Rahul Dravid is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground. He scored 80 of them playing for RCB and 117 of them playing for RR.

80* by Rahul Tripathi of RR in 2018 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

11 half-centuries have been scored in RR vs RCB matches at this ground.

2 half-centuries hit by AB de Villiers of RCB and Rahul Dravid (1 for RR and 1 for RCB) is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in RR vs RCB matches at this ground.

47 sixes have been hit in RR vs RCB matches at this ground.

6 sixes hit by Rahul Dravid playing for RCB is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in RR vs RCB matches at this ground.

25 fours hit by Rahul Dravid is the highest number of fours hit by a player in RR vs RCB matches at this ground. He hit 18 of them playing for RR and 7 of them playing for RCB.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Shane Warne of RR is the highest number of wickets by a player in RR vs RCB matches at Jaipur.

4/16 by Shreyas Gopal of RR in IPL 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Heinrich Klaasen of RR is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams at this ground (IPL 2018).

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Mohammad Kaif (1 for RR and 2 for RCB) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

