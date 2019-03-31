IPL Match Stats: SRH vs RCB at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

David Warner of SRH (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com).

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad will host the next IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This ground has been a happy hunting ground for SRH as they lead 5-1 in the SRH vs RCB head-to-head played here.

The result of the very first match between these two teams played at this ground in 2013 was decided by a Super Over, which SRH won. That remains the only match between these two teams at this venue to go to a Super Over till date.

David Warner of SRH has won two Player of the Match awards, which is the most by any player in SRH vs RCB matches at this venue.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats from SRH vs RCB matches in the past played in this stadium.

Batting performances

207/4 scored by SRH in IPL 2017 is the highest team total in SRH vs RCB matches played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

130 scored by both SRH and RCB in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in SRH vs RCB matches played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

217 runs scored by David Warner of SRH is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides played here.

92 by David Warner in 2016 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this venue.

11 half-centuries have been scored in SRH vs RCB matches at this ground.

3 half-centuries hit by David Warner of SRH is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in SRH vs RCB matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

65 sixes have been hit in SRH vs RCB matches here.

11 sixes hit by David Warner is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in SRH vs RCB matches at this ground.

19 fours hit by David Warner is the highest number of fours hit by a player in SRH vs RCB matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Moises Henriques (2 playing for RCB and 3 playing for SRH) is the highest number of wickets by a player in SRH vs RCB matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

3/25 by Mohammed Siraj of RCB in IPL 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Arun Karthik of RCB is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Yuvraj Singh (2 playing for RCB and 2 playing for SRH) and Moises Henriques (3 playing for SRH and 1 playing for RCB) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

