IPL matches will not be played in Delhi, confirms Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Fans will be massively disappointed by the developments

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect sporting events across the world and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the latest on the list.

The Indian government has announced a ban on IPL matches taking place in the national capital in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has made it clear that the city will not be hosting any IPL matches in the foreseeable future. Besides, all other sporting events, conferences, and seminars set to take place in the city will also be cancelled.

Sports gatherings including IPL prohibited in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ALLf7J1NUo — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 13, 2020

Sisodia was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times:

“We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus.”

An IPL governing council meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday to decide the fate of the tournament, after which it will be confirmed if the matches will be played in empty stadiums or will be called off indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the remaining two matches of the India vs South Africa ODI series at Lucknow and Kolkata will also be played in empty stadiums.