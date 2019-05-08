IPL News: Hardik Pandya's tweet on MS Dhoni wins the internet

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni (Image Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the news?

Hardik Pandya tweeted a picture of himself with CSK captain MS Dhoni. He wrote in the caption that the former Indian captain is his inspiration.

In case you didn't know...

Yesterday, Mumbai Indians became the first team to reach IPL final this season when they beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. It was their third victory against the reigning champions in this season.

The heart of the matter

Pandya has been a very important part of India's limited over set up in the last few years. Pandya is having a brilliant season in the IPL this year with both bat and ball. This is great news for Indian fans ahead of the World Cup.

The MI superstar has become a star but still, he has a great amount of respect for the former Indian captain. After the match against CSK, Pandya tweeted "My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend".

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation of young cricketers, so it is not a surprise that Pandya is one of them. This is what Pandya tweeted:

While both the stars are on opposite sides in the IPL, they would be very important to India's chances in the World Cup. Indian fans will be excited to see their form in the ongoing tournament.

Pandya has scored 393 runs in the season at an incredible strike rate of 194. He has also contributed with the ball by picking 14 wickets in the tournament.

Dhoni too has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament. The former Indian captain has played a huge role in CSK's success this season.

What's next?

Mumbai Indians has qualified for the final to be held on Sunday. These two can face each other yet again if CSK can win in the second qualifier on Friday. It is great to see that in spite of high intensity there is a lot of mutual respect among players.