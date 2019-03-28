IPL News: KL Rahul feels that moving out from RCB helped him to perform better

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 293 // 28 Mar 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul

What's the story

KL Rahul, Ex RCB player and currently playing as an opener in Kings XI Punjab feels that moving out of the marquee side has helped him perform better. In a recent interview with India Today, Rahul opened up about how he is able to express himself better with his new franchise.

In case you didn't know...

KL Rahul set up the previous edition of IPL on fire, where he got the role of an opener alongside Chris Gayle. He was the leading run scorer for the franchise and became the backbone of a fragile batting line up.

Previously, though while playing for RCB, he got rare chances, playing in the middle-order, under the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The heart of the matter

In his own words, Rahul mentioned how shifting to a new franchise has helped him.

At RCB I was under the shadow of Virat and AB de Villiers and here I am No.1 and that has helped. 2018 was magical for me as far as IPL is concerned. With a really good and balanced team, this year also should be good.

Rahul's stats also back up his words as while playing for KXIP he scored 664 runs in just 16 innings at a staggering average of 47.43 with a dominating strike rate of 156.24 last season. While playing for RCB, he managed to score 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of 37.91 and strike rate of 145.30.

His numbers definitely went uphill.

What's next?

Rahul is a very important player for his side, KXIP. He lies at the core of the team's batting powers and if Kings are to make a mark in this tournament then Rahul has to repeat his heroics of the previous IPL edition.

Advertisement