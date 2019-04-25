IPL News: Ravichandran Ashwin responds to Virat Kohli's aggressive send-off

Virat Kohli (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

What's the story?

Virat Kohli gave an aggressive send-off after taking a catch of KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin in the 20th over of the second innings.

In case you don't know…

Yesterday's game between RCB and KXIP was dominated by batsmen of both the teams. With the help of ABD's 82* and Stonis' knock of 46*, RCB posted a huge total of 202. Punjab started the second innings very well but failed to win due to their inability the clear the ropes in the death overs.

KXIP needed 26 runs off the final over. Ashwin sent the first ball into the crowd but on the very next ball, he was caught by Kohli at the long on. Kohli, who is known for the way he celebrates after wickets gave Ashwin an aggressive send-off.

The heart of the matter

People have been roasting Ashwin on social media ever since he got himself involved in the mankading issue. He also tried a similar one against Dhawan and the left-hander gave a funny reaction during the incident.

In yesterday's must-win game, Punjab was in a good position to win the game until the time when Nicholas Pooran was thrashing the RCB bowlers. But RCB bowlers made a brilliant comeback to remove Pooran and Miller.

The visitors were left to make 26 runs in last over when Ashwin smashed the first ball for a six but got out on the very next ball. He also received a send-off from Kohli. Many people thought that Kohli's response was inappropriate. But Ashwin's response to the incident made things lighter. Here is what he said as quoted by NDTV:

“I just played with passion, so does he (Virat). That's it. As simple as that.”

What's next?

RCB needs to win the remaining matches with a positive NNR to stay in contentions for playoffs.